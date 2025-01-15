5 Exciting New Irish Online Casinos You Should Check Out

According to 2022 statistics, around one-half of the Irish population gambles or has gambled in some form, so it’s clear that online casinos have found their place in the country. In the last five years, the number of online casinos has grown hugely, not just in Ireland but all over the world. This was largely down to the global pandemic sending people indoors, but it was also to do with innovation in terms of what online casinos can offer their players. In this article, we’ll introduce five exciting new Irish online casinos so you can find which one suits you best.

What Makes a Great Irish Online Casino?

Before you decide to sign up to any online casino site, you need to know whether it’s worth your while—and whether it’s safe. Here are some things to look out for

Licensing and regulation: you should always choose an online casino that is appropriately licensed and regulated. Look for top licensing bodies, like the UK Gambling Commission (UKGC) or Malta Gaming Authority (MGA), as well as certifications from bodies like eCOGRA (eCommerce Online Gaming Regulation and Assurance).

Localized offerings: for Irish players, you want a site that offers euro currency options (and even Irish-themed games, perhaps).

Generous bonuses, promotions, and loyalty programs: these should be generous while also not imposing too many restrictions and strict T&Cs, like high wagering requirements.

Mobile compatibility and user-friendly design: an app isn’t a deal-breaker (though it’s nice to have) but you do want the site to run well on mobile devices if that’s what you’re going to use.

Reliable support: this should be available 24/7 and tailored to Irish players.

The Top 5 New Irish Online Casinos

After lots of research, we’ve found the top five online casino Ireland sites that we think are worth a visit.

Slotbox

Slotbox is specifically designed with Irish players in mind. There is a €1,000 deposit bonus plus 100 free spins up for grabs when you sign up. The site offers lots of popular games from top developers, including Starburst, Big Bass Splash, Wolf Gold, Bonanza, Rich Wilde, The Book of Dead, and Gonzo’s Quest. There’s also a live casino and jackpot games like Mega Moolah. There are loyalty rewards and fast withdrawals—usually within 24 hours.

Playoro Casino

Playoro opened its doors to customers in 2023, and it offers up to €3,000 plus 50 free spins on sign up. There is a minimum deposit of just €10, which means it’s great for everyone. There is a good range of bonuses for new and existing customers, an easy sign-up process, and 24/7 support. In total, you’ll find around 1,600 games, which include titles from Pragmatic Play, Play’n GO, NetEnt, Red Tiger Gaming, Big Time Gaming, BluePrint, and more.

24 Casino

This site offers fast withdrawals and it’s really easy to sign up here. The welcome bonus is a 100% deposit match bonus up to €3,000 with 350 free spins. This is spread over the first four deposits, which must be at least €20. There are games from Pragmatic Play, Relax Gaming, Hacksaw, NoLimit City, Play’n GO, and more. There’s also a VIP scheme.

Slottio Casino

Slottio is a unique online casino with slot games, live games, and sports betting. There are games from Microgaming, NetEnt, and Evolution, including live games, RNG table games, and slots. Popular titles here include Gonzo’s Quest, Big Bass Bonanza, Blackjack Classic, Madame Destiny Megaways, and Starburst. In total, there are over 2,000. There’s also a sports betting section, so players can bet on their favourite sports, including Irish boxer Callum Walsh.

Lukki Casino

Lukki Casino has a welcome bonus offering up to €4,000 plus 300 free spins. You’ll find plenty of games, including jackpots, live casino games, table games, modern slots, and classic slot games. There are also great promotions, a fantastic VIP club, and flexible payment options.

The Benefits of Playing and New Irish Online Casinos

When you play new online Irish casinos, provided you choose licensed and regulated ones, you’re joining sites that have been designed for the modern casino goer. They have all the freshest looks and innovative gaming experiences. As they’re new, they also have the most generous bonuses and offers because they need to attract customers. There’s a growing trend for player-first approaches, so these sites are more likely to give you everything you need from an online casino.

Responsible Gambling in Ireland

No matter which site you choose to join, it’s important to gamble responsibly. Most online casinos—and all the best ones—have tools to help you manage your gambling. Here are our recommendations

Use the limit tools to set a budget and stick to it.

Only play at licensed online casinos.

Read the terms and conditions of all offers you take up.

Don’t chase losses.

Don’t drink alcohol or use substances when gambling.

The best way to use online casinos is to view it as entertainment. Just like you’d spend €15 at the cinema, consider it in the same way. Never gamble more than you can afford to lose.

Conclusion

With so many new online Irish casinos popping up everywhere, it can be hard to know which ones to use. We’ve introduced you to five new sites that we think have the most to offer, but you should always do your own research, and don’t forget to gamble responsibly.