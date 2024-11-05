‘He’s a Superstar’ – Conlan on Irish Amateur He’d Love to Sign

Jamie Conlan believes Kelyn Cassidy is a potential superstar and suggests the Waterford fighter is the one amateur he’d love to add to his roster.

The future of amateur names is always the subject of discussion and debate immediately after an Olympic cycle. It’s also a period where pro moves are plentiful as some boxers elect against another four-year’s in the vest in favour of joining the paid ranks.

Like all promoters, Conlan Boxing boss Jamie Conlan’s antenna is heightened around this time. The former world title challenger told Irish-boxing.com he has been surveying the amateur landscape – and there is one ‘superstar’ in the making he’d love to sign.

The promoter, who alongside his brother Micheal Conlan, signed Kurt Walker and Kieran Molloy post-Tokyo, believes Cassidy is the pick of the bunch.

No official approach has been made but the former Commonwealth champion, who fought under ‘The Mexican’ ring moniker, says he would be more than happy to have a conversation with the Deise boxer if he was interested in turning over.

“I think he’s a superstar,” Conlan said. “I think Kelyn Cassidy is a genuine superstar. He’s got it all the natural ability, he’s talented, has the looks and he can talk. You can’t fake good charisma. Outside the ring he has a nice way with people too. There is a lot to like about him and if he is willing and wanting to turn pro we are happy to have a conversation.”

Conlan isn’t the only promoter interested in the Waterford man. Matchroom have been keeping tabs, as have Queensberry and a host of managers.

The stylish southpaw has entered the National Elite Championships and rumour within boxing circles suggests the fighter who came so close to Olympic qualification has LA 2028 ambitions.