‘Would Have Loved That’ – Carl Frampton Almost Joined Barry McGuigan on I’m A Celeb

Carl Frampton revealed there was almost some massive boxing drama in the Jungle this year.

‘The Jackal’ says he nearly joined the cast of I’m A Celebrity 2024, meaning he would have competed alongside his former boxing manager and fellow Irish boxing legend Barry McGuigan.

The Belfast man said he was in the running to replace Tommy Fury who was originally set for the ITV show. Indeed, the former two-weight world champion confirmed he had agreed to enter the jungle, only to be beaten to the punch by Danny Jones of McFly.

Speaking to Boxing Social Frampton said: “I swear to God I was nearly in it last week.

“When Tommy Fury pulled out there was me and two others, then there was me and one other and then the fella from McFly got it instead of me.

“So obviously I think there must have been a debate that would have put me and McGuigan in at the same time.”

The McGuigan element wasn’t a factor in Frampton not partaking, rather that was a massive incentive for the now-respected pundit.

“By the way I would have loved to have been in with him, I would have absolutely loved it, but it wasn’t to be.”

McGuigan managed the majority of Frampton’s career and was at the helm for the European and World title wins.

The relationship broke down and the Belast hero parted ways with Cyclone in 2017.

Frampton took legal action over alleged withheld earnings from his bouts with McGuigan taking a countersuit claiming The Jackal was in breach of contract when he walked out.

Both denied any wrongdoing in the High Court proceedings before it was eventually settled on confidential terms in November 2020.