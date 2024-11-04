Amy Broadhurst Gives Surprise Career Update

Amy Broadhurst has given a somewhat surprise update on her future.

Rumour doing the rounds suggested the decorated Dundalk amateur was on the verge of a big pro move.

Matchroom and Eddie Hearn had been open about his interest and other promoters have fluttered their eyelids the way of the World, European and Commonwealth Games gold medal winner.

However, Broadhurst won’t be turning over just yet. In fact, she won’t be boxing for a while and when she does step through the ropes again it will be as an amateur.

The Louth sporting star has decided to take a year out and has not given up on her Olympic dream.

“When I lost back in May, I made a decision that was going to go one way or another but I placed my trust in God that he would lead me down the right path,” she said online.

“A lot of decisions have been made since then and I’ve been asked on a weekly basis ‘how is training going’ , ‘what’s next’ and ‘are you still boxing’ … well the answer to that is this.

’l’ll be taking a year away from boxing and boxing will no longer be my no.1 priority in life. My goal is the Olympic Games in 2028 and I know this break will do me the world of good. I’ll have more reason to succeed the minute I am back.”

Who the 27-year-old will pursue her amateur career with remains to be seen. After being overlooked for selection for the final Olympic Qualifier, she made a controversial move to Team GB in a bid to live the Paris Olympic dream but failed to qualify in Thailand. The serial medal winner may prefer a return to Team Ireland where the path is clear at lightweight following Kellie Harrington’s retirement, or may continue with Team GB.

“I’ll end this post with a thank you, not to a country, not to a person or team but boxing itself for all the amazing memories the last 22 years have brought me.

“From five years of age to junior and youth years, to elite level, although I faced a lot of heartache I also had so many amazing memories and met so many amazing people.

“I close the chapter on this part of my career and I look forward to coming back with a blank page to write the next chapter.”