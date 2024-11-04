Padraig McCrory Battled Greif and Big Punching Columbian

Padraig McCrory had to battle grief as well as a big punching opponent to get back to winning ways in Belfast last Friday.

‘The Hammer’ put some distance between himself and his only career defeat when he outpointed Leonard Carillo on top of an SSE Arena bill.

The Belfast fighter, who was fighting for the first time since he lost Edgar Berlanga earlier this year, wasn’t overly happy with his performance but knew victory, regardless of how it was achieved, was paramount.

The popular 36-year-old also fought through the pain of losing a friend, boxing character Big Frankie Carrothers, and got over the line despite a difficult lead-in.

“I’d probably give it a four or five out of 10,” the 36-year-old told BoxingScene. “If I want to get back to fighting to where I was, I’ve got to do better than that. But after eight months and after suffering my first defeat, it’s good to get back into the ring.

“It’s been a difficult camp; we lost a friend this week. Big Frankie Carrothers, who passed away at 33. My dad’s uncle passed away last week, so it’s been a difficult time, but it’s good to get back in the ring and get the win against a guy who’s got knockout power. I thought I managed the fight really well.”

February 24, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; Padraig McCrory enters the ring before his fight against Edgar Berlanga at the Caribe Royale in Orlando, Florida. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom.

Speaking on the importance of getting his hand raised, the working class hero said: “It’s probably the most nervous I’ve been leading up to a fight. Because I know what it means now, and I know how a defeat can affect you. You can go from the very top to the very bottom. Thanks to ProBox TV and Conlan Boxing, they came to Belfast, and I was the main event after my first defeat.”

McCrory dropped his Columbian foe in the first round but was wobbled before the stanza finished. He admits but for his experience against Berlanga, his reaction to being hurt may have been much different.

“It was a great experience,” he said. “I learned from my first defeat as well, as I showed; I didn’t go out swinging and looking for revenge after getting buzzed. It was a great fight – a great learning fight – and just great to get back to get back with a win.