Hale Yeah – Star Lightweight Reaches European Quarters

JP Hale is the latest Irish fighter to move to within one win of a European Championships medal.

The Star man became the fourth Irish quarter finalist with an eye-catching win in Armenia this afternoon.

Hale managed to scalp the #3 seed in his senior European debut, winning a closely contested battle with Finland’s Arslan Khataev.

The win means the Belfast man is just one victory away from a medal and will step onto the lightweight podium if he secures victory on Friday.

🚨 Men's European Championships🚨



60kg JP Hale has won through to the Quarter Finals, following a 3-2 win over No. 3 seed, Finland's Arslan Khataev



JP boxes his QF in Friday's afternoon session. pic.twitter.com/DqJ6lLGEjK — IABA (@IABABOXING) May 25, 2022

Hale success means Ireland already has four quarter-finalists in this year’s European installment. Victories for Sean Mari and Gabriel Dossen earlier today saw them join Ricky Nesbitt in Friday’s final eight bouts.

Unfortunately, team captain Adam Hession exited the tournament on Wednesday after a 4-1 split decision loss to Belgium’s Vasile Usturoi.

🚨 Men's European Championships🚨



57kg Team Captain Adam Hession's interest in the tournament ends with a 4-1 split decision loss to Belgium's Vasile Usturoi pic.twitter.com/WjJk9zMADf — IABA (@IABABOXING) May 25, 2022

Team Ireland:

48kg Ricky Nesbitt, Holy Family, Drogheda

51kg Sean Mari, Monkstown BC, Dublin

54kg Dylan Eagleson, St. Paul’s, Belfast

57kg Adam Hession, Monivea BC, Galway

60kg JP Hale, Star ABC, Belfast.

63.5kg Brandon McCarthy, St. Michael’s, Athy.

67kg Eugene McKeever, Holy Family, Drogheda

71kg Luke Maguire, Esker BC, Dublin

75kg Gabriel Dossen, Olympic, Galway.

92kg Jack Marley, Monkstown BC, Dublin

Coaches:

Zauri Antia

Dmitri Dmitruk

Damian Kennedy