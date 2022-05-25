Amateur Headline News Latest News 

Hale Yeah – Star Lightweight Reaches European Quarters

Jonny Stapleton

JP Hale is the latest Irish fighter to move to within one win of a European Championships medal.

The Star man became the fourth Irish quarter finalist with an eye-catching win in Armenia this afternoon.

Hale managed to scalp the #3 seed in his senior European debut, winning a closely contested battle with Finland’s Arslan Khataev.

The win means the Belfast man is just one victory away from a medal and will step onto the lightweight podium if he secures victory on Friday.

Hale success means Ireland already has four quarter-finalists in this year’s European installment. Victories for Sean Mari and Gabriel Dossen earlier today saw them join Ricky Nesbitt in Friday’s final eight bouts.

Unfortunately, team captain Adam Hession exited the tournament on Wednesday after a 4-1 split decision loss to Belgium’s Vasile Usturoi.

Team Ireland:

48kg Ricky Nesbitt, Holy Family, Drogheda

51kg Sean Mari, Monkstown BC, Dublin

54kg Dylan Eagleson, St. Paul’s, Belfast

57kg Adam Hession, Monivea BC, Galway

60kg JP Hale, Star ABC, Belfast.

63.5kg Brandon McCarthy, St. Michael’s, Athy.

67kg Eugene McKeever, Holy Family, Drogheda

71kg Luke Maguire, Esker BC, Dublin

75kg Gabriel Dossen, Olympic, Galway.

92kg Jack Marley, Monkstown BC, Dublin

Coaches:
Zauri Antia

Dmitri Dmitruk

Damian Kennedy

Jonny Stapleton

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: editoririshboxing@gmail.com

You May Also Like

Frampton: I will chase Rigondeaux when I beat Cruz

irishboxing

JJ McDonagh aiming for big fights at new weight

Joe O'Neill

Magnificent GOLD for Michael O’Reilly in Baku

Joe O'Neill