Gary Cully tells Eddie Hearn he wants the winner of September’s clash of the Irish upsetters

Gary Cully [13(7)-0] is plotting Irish revenge and wants the winner of a clash between two fighters with significant Irish previous.

Brit Maxi Hughes [23(5)-5(2)-2] and Mexican Jovanni Straffon [24(17)-3(0)-1] were yesterday confirmed as opponents on the undercard of Josh Warrington’s rematch with Mauricio Lara at Headingley on September 4, a card that also plays host to Katie Taylor’s world title defence to Jennifer Han.

Both fighters go into the clash on the back of big wins over Irish opposition. The Sean O’Hagan trained Hughes surprised Jono Carroll in the summer of last year before going on to defeat Paul Hyland Jr in a British title fight this March.

Big punching Straffon shocked James Tennyson and pressed pause on the Belfast favourites world title plans with a first-round stoppage win as recent as May.

Cully declared his desire to end either fighter’s Irish streak and told Eddie Hearn he’d fight the winner.

The undefeated Sarto stylist has progressed nicely since turning over in 2017. The southpaw has attracted more spotlight over the last 18 months with impressive wins over Joe Fitzpatrick, Craig Woodruff, Viktor Kotochigov, and Viorel Simion.

Now there is a feeling ‘The Diva’ needs a bigger stage. His coach, Pete Taylor is adamant ‘The Irish Tommy Hearns’ is world level ready but there is an understanding he needs some transition fights, more so to convince the fans he is big fight worthy. A DAZN fight would certainly fit the bill.

Irish-boxing.com understands the 25-year-old had agreed to fight Hughes before the resurgent fighter was offered the Straffon clash.

