Gary Arthurs Eyeing Big Belfast Opportunity After Bragging Rights Bout

Gary Arthurs is hoping Saturday night’s “Bragging Rights” bill at the Devenish is another step toward a big 2026.

The ambitious prospect aims to close out his year with a fourth straight professional victory before targeting major opportunities in the months ahead.

“I’m hoping in 2026 I get a big opportunity, whether it’s for a belt or a big card in Belfast,” Arthurs told Irish-Boxing.com. “Boxing in Belfast has been unreal this year. There’s plenty more to come with Crocker becoming world champion.”

The Belfast fighter is set to face the vastly experienced 192 fight veteran Jordan Grannum, a durable opponent. Arthurs is expected to win but isn’t taking the challenge lightly and is relishing the challenge.

“Jordan’s very tough and has been in there with top-level fighters. As you see from his record, he’s near 200 fights. He’s a survivor and I’m looking forward to sharing the ring with him,” he said.

“I know he doesn’t hold back — he’ll be looking to make it scrappy — but I’m looking to do what I always do and box,” he continued. “He’s been stopped only three times out of nearly 200 fights, so I know he’s durable. I’ve been working on a lot of new stuff in the gym and can’t wait to show it.”

The English road warrior has only been stopped three times across his career – and is as close to a 100 percent guarantee of rounds as you can get.

With that in mind, the Belfast boxer isn’t targeting just a win on the Conlan Sports and Hammer Boxing bill.

“I’m just looking to get the win and move 4-0. No matter how it ends — points or stoppage — I’m happy with the win,” he said. “I’m happy with three fights this year; I feel like I could’ve done another, but I’m still happy with the three I’ve got.”

Speaking about his relationship with Belfast fan favourite Paddy Gallagher he adds:

“Working with Paddy has been class. He’s been there for me in and outside the gym, which helps a lot with fighting,” Arthurs added. “Having a good coach-fighter relationship is very important, especially as we start to reach a higher level. He knows his stuff and is continuing to learn, which is helping me each camp.”

Photo Credit – Belfast Boxers