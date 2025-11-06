Didn’t Scratch the Surface” – Owens Vows to Show True Ability in Belfast

Rhys Owens plans to swap scratching the surface for a more polished performance when he makes his second professional appearance on the Bragging Rights card at Belfast’s Devenish Complex this Saturday night.

The 24-year-old fighter got off to what looked like the perfect start in Letterkenny as recently as October 18, scoring a stoppage win on his debut.

However, he says that, despite getting the job done inside the distance, he was far from his best, something he wants to improve on when he fights Jorge Luis Huerta Balleza on the Conlan Sports and Hammer Boxing card.

“Although I got the stoppage and caused my man serious trouble, I was average enough on the night and didn’t scratch the surface of what I can do,” Owen told Irish-Boxing.com when reflecting on his debut.

“If I had to score it out of 10 I’d give myself a 6. Saying that, it was a great night and promotion that I’ll never forget,” he adds before predicting improvements in Belfast.

“2-0 with a polished performance,” he said confidently.

The Enniskillen native hasn’t wasted any time getting back to work, opting for a quick turnaround to continue his development and sharpen his professional skillset.

“The thoughts behind getting out so soon again were simply to get as much experience in as early as possible,” he explained. “I took little to no damage in my first fight, so it was an easy decision.”

Owen’s second career opponent has yet to be stopped and hails from Mexico. Two things which suggest he may get rounds in the intimate Belfast venue.

“I believe he is a step up from my previous opponent,” he noted. “Although he might not have the same experience, he is a lot fresher opponent who has never been stopped. Also, he’s a Mexican, and we all know Mexicans come to fight.”

Reflecting further on his debut he noted slight differences but said once the bell went, it was business as usual.

“The main difference is the gloves obviously, but once the first bell goes you zone in and it’s just another fight,” he said.