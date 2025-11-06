Five Classic Irish Boxing Fights Every Fan Should Rewatch

There’s nothing like a great fight to remind you why you fell for the sport in the first place — the tension, the turning points, the atmosphere — and Ireland’s produced more than its fair share of unforgettable nights that still thrill on a second watch.

Below are five fights that any Irish boxing fan should queue up again, either due to the sheer drama they emit, the historic relevance or the tactical brilliance. Each entry explains what made the fight special and what to look for on a rewatch.

1. Barry McGuigan vs Eusebio Pedroza — 8 June 1985

This is one of those nights that transcended sport. McGuigan, the charismatic challenger from Clones, dethroned Panama’s long-reigning WBA featherweight champion Eusebio Pedroza in a 15-round classic, winning a unanimous decision and bringing the belt (and an enormous wave of national pride) to Ireland. Watch for McGuigan’s relentless work rate, the way he disrupted Pedroza’s rhythm and the crowd energy — all textbook examples of how a challenger can unsettle a polished champion.

2. Steve Collins vs Chris Eubank — 9 September 1995

A huge night for Irish boxing fans: Collins, the Cork man dubbed “The Celtic Warrior,” delivered a memorable performance against British star Chris Eubank on home soil. The fight — close, tactical and occasionally explosive — ended in a split decision for Collins and showcased his grit and ring IQ against a stylistic opponent. Rewatch this for the tactical adjustments mid-fight and the moments when momentum swung between boxer and counter-puncher.

3. Carl Frampton vs Kiko Martínez — 6 September 2014

Belfast’s Carl Frampton turned in a defining domestic performance when he stopped Kiko Martínez to claim the IBF super-bantamweight title on a packed Titanic Quarter night. The fifth-round finish — a thunderous right hook — is one of the modern era’s classic knockout moments in Irish boxing. On a rewatch, pay attention to Frampton’s combination work and how he destabilised Martínez’s rhythm before landing the killer shot. It’s a great example of timing meeting preparation.

4. Katie Taylor vs Delfine Persoon I — 1 June 2019

Katie Taylor’s first meeting with Delfine Persoon at Madison Square Garden was seismic for women’s boxing in Ireland and beyond. Taylor emerged with a majority decision that unified lightweight belts, but the fight was tight, bruising and contentious — the kind of contest that sparks endless debate about rounds, styles and judging. Rewatch to appreciate Taylor’s footwork and volume punching versus Persoon’s aggression and inside work; it’s an instructive puzzle of contrasting approaches.

5. Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano (Madison Square Garden/ MSG era highlights) highlight fights to rewatch

Whether you pick the 2022 Madison Square Garden classic or the follow-ups that kept both fighters in the headlines, Taylor vs Serrano is modern Irish boxing at its largest scale. These bouts combined elite skill, toughness and atmosphere — and, importantly, they were watershed moments for women’s boxing worldwide. On rewatch, specifically the trilogy fight at MSG earlier this year, notice the sustained pace, tactical trade-offs between the two, and how both fighters respond when momentum shifts.

Honorable mentions that didn’t make the cut

Here are a few more iconic bouts that definitely deserve a rewatch:

Carl Frampton vs Léo Santa Cruz – A gritty, high-stakes upset in New York where Frampton’s timing and gameplan earned him a world title and instant classic status.

– A gritty, high-stakes upset in New York where Frampton’s timing and gameplan earned him a world title and instant classic status. Carl Frampton vs Scott Quigg – A tactical, hard-fought unification night that showcased Frampton’s versatility and grit.

– A tactical, hard-fought unification night that showcased Frampton’s versatility and grit. Bernard Dunne vs Ricardo Cordoba – An old-school thriller with momentum swings and a defining Dunne finish that still rewards a second viewing.

– An old-school thriller with momentum swings and a defining Dunne finish that still rewards a second viewing. Paddy Barnes vs Cristofer Rosales – Barnes’ world-title bid ended brutally but the fight is a clear example of how styles and size can decide a big night.

– Barnes’ world-title bid ended brutally but the fight is a clear example of how styles and size can decide a big night. Michael Conlan vs Vladimir Nikitin (Rio 2016) – Notable for the controversy as much as the action; a must-watch to understand modern Olympic boxing debates.

Where younger fans can rewatch them

For younger fans especially, rewatching legendary nights is a masterclass in how fights are won and lost. If you’re chasing replays, highlights and full-fight uploads, start with major archival sources and official channels — BoxRec pages, broadcaster vaults and fighters’ official channels often have the best quality clips. Local libraries of Irish sports broadcasters and YouTube channels run by respected fight media can also be gold mines (always stick to legitimate uploads).

If you prefer watching classics with a crowd, some fans choose city venues and entertainment hubs and consult lists of the best casino sites in Ireland to find reliable spots with screens and facilities.

Final Thoughts

These five fights stand out not just for outcomes but for the stories they tell: underdogs toppling champions, hometown nights that electrified cities, technical clashes that doubled as cultural moments. Rewatching these bouts with fresh eyes turns every good night into a lesson.

Whether you’re a lifelong fan or just getting started, rewinding these nights sharpens your eye for tactics, heart and the little moments that decide a fight. Queue one up, watch the details, and share it with fellow fans — you’ll spot something new every time.