Christina Desmond Outlines World Title Hopes

Christina Desmond has made her world title intention clear.

Desmond became the latest fighter to join the Rebel Revolution when she debuted in Dublin in early October.

The Macroon graduate wasted no time in securing a second bout and is back out against Naila Abigail Peloso on this weekend’s Conlan Boxing and Hammer Boxing bill at the Devenish Complex.

Not only is it a quick turnaround, but the 29-year-old welterweight moves up to six rounds in just her second fight, suggesting manager Kevin Crowley has her on the fast track.

Regardless of the speed at which she is traveling, the former amateur standout knows the final destination – a world title.

“My hope and dream would be a world title shot on a big card and put women’s professional boxing on the card as a female from and boxing out of Cork,” Desmond told Kieran Doherty for Echo Live.

Desmond’s second bout comes just four weeks after her first and that’s just how she likes it.

“I’m fit and ready and the sooner each fights come the better for me.

“I will be boxing on the Conlan Sports and Hammer boxing Promotions show in the Devenish Complex in Belfast and to be honest, I can’t wait to get back in the ring. I want to thank my Réalta Technologies in Ballincollig, Shane Sullivan Fitness in Cork and C & H Coaches in Cill na Martra.”

Reflecting on her debut, Cork’s only active female pro, added: “I was very happy with the fight on the 10th of October.

“It was a huge experience and I loved it. The support I got was massive and I am delighted to be back out again.”

Desmond is managing to train and fight whilst holding down a full-time job but that doesn’t stop her from wanting more boxing work.

“It’s not in my plan to fight a third time before Christmas, but I hope to be out again after in the new year, probably in February or March.

“I am still working full time as an active Garda in Dungarvan, so I am trying to juggle it all for now.”