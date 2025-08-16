Four National U23 Finals to Watch Out For

The National Under-23 Championships conclude in the National Stadium today – and once again it’s a finals day full of mouthwatering clashes.

World and European medal winners will be on display, as well as boxers who dominated domestically through the age grades.

Starlets and established Elite fighters populate an U23 contest which could have a real impact on the current Olympic cycle.

We are more than aware that each final could be entertaining in its own right and we expect many to catch fire. However, at first glance, there were some that stood out to us more.

We’ve shared our picks below.

60kg Martin McDonagh (Avona) V Gavin Ryan (Ratoath)

Two underage heavy hitters collide in the lightweight final. It’s multi-time Irish champion versus multi-time Irish champion, Irish International verus Irish International and European Champion versus World Championship quarter finalist.

Martin McDonagh versus Gavin Ryan is as good a final as you’d see in any domestic tournament in the world. The battle between the Avona and Ratoath boxers can’t even be deemed a clash of future stars. With Ryan an Elite champion and emerging as number one from a very competitive weight class at Elite level he is very much a man for the present. As such the victor could steal a march in this 2028 Olympic cycle.

54kg Robyn Kelly (Ballynacargy) V Niamh Keogh (Olympic)

Anything but a middle-of-the-road Midlands final. Two underage starlets look to add to their massive medal collections at the National Stadium.

Both have won Irish titles through the age groups, and both have graced the European podium. Not to mention, both entered the final in form. To get to the decider, they navigated a stacked field and defeated fellow decorated stars in the semi.

Robyn Kelly avenged her senior defeat to Chloe Gaberial, while Niamh Keogh defeated Shakira Donoghue.

55kg Clepson de Santos (Holy Trinity) V Patsy Joyce (Olympic L)

Two Elite Champions trade leather for 55kg honours at a venue they’ve tasted plenty of success at over the years.

Clepson de Santos versus Patsy Joyce is as intriguing as it is potentially exciting. It’s another meeting of decorated stars and boxers who made their names as underage starlets. Both are now making their way in the Elite ranks but meet for the first time as they drop down to the underage ring toady.

Belfast’s de Santos has more experience at senior Elite level, but Joyce is also an Elite champ and has never lost a domestic bout. It’s certainly one to watch!

90+kg Adam Olaniyan (Jobstown) V Martin C McDonagh (Galway)

There is nothing ‘least’ about the last fight on finals day as Matin McDonagh and Adam Olaniyan meet for a second time in a major final.

The latest battle in the war for the super heavyweight number 1 slot in the current Olympic cycle takes place at under-23 level.

McDonagh laid down an early marker by defeating two-time underage world champion, Olaniyan at the recent Elite tournament in Belfast. The Galway man, who has enjoyed a meteoric rise, will look to repeat the feat today. The Tallaght side of the fight will have other ideas and will be hopeful of leveling things up in a ring he has yet to taste defeat in.

It’s two world-class amateur heavyweights in an Irish final. What’s not to love.