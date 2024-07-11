Five FANTASTIC National U22 Clashes to watch out for on opening weekend

The National Under-22 Championships glove off at the National Stadium on Friday night.

The 2024 installment of a tournament that has given birth to new stars and solidified many an underage graduate’s status as a genuine prospect has the potential to be next-level exciting.

Across the weights are Elite Champions, reigning U22 Champions, Youth Champions coming up to the adult age grade, and International medal winners.

The mix means the tournament will be stacked with intriguing and eagerly anticipated match-ups as international class will grace domestic level.

Here at Irish-boxing.com, we have picked five from a jam-packed opening weekend in particular.

Each clash is exciting in its own right and there is something to take from every match-up on the running order.

However, we’ve picked out some featuring big names which stand out to us.

Five Opening Weekend U22 Fights to Watch Out For

52kg Chloe Gabriel (Mulhuddart) V Nicole Clyde (Antrim)

Friday’s U22 quarter-finals serve up a clash worthy of Elite Final status. In fact, Chloe Gabriel versus Nicole Clyde is a rematch of the 2022 National Elite final.

Antrim’s Clyde won that fight, which was contested in early 2023, by split decision.

No doubt another keenly contested flyweight clash awaits between the European Junior champion and the Commonwealth Games representative, who both have tasted U22 glory before.

67kg Mickes Donoghue (St Michaels Athy) V Cian Cramer (Cabra)

This isn’t just an exciting clash between two fighters with a history of competing at the business end of Irish tournaments.

There is a bit of mystery and mystic to Mickes Donoghue versus Cian Cramer.

Donoghue will climb through the ropes for the first time in four years and for just the second time since 2019. The eight-time Irish champion and two-time European Junior medalist fell off the radar just as he was being hyped as a star in the making.

Now after skipping Youth level he returns from the wilderness and many will be intrigued to see what he has to offer.

It’s not a warm welcome back, as he fights Cabra’s Cian Cramer the Intermediate and University champion who reached the Elite and U22s finals last year.

It’s a more than interesting fight between a young Dub who has been in solid form and has developed a positive profile and reputation and a Kildare prospect whose formbook has been nowhere to be seen but has history of delivering on the big stage.

57kg Gavin Ryan (Ratoath) V Donagh Keary (Rathfriland)

Two reigning champions collide in another opening weekend bout worthy of finals night.

Gavin Ryan and Donagh Keary both won titles at the grade in 2023, Ryan at 54kg and Keary at 57kg. They glove off inthe 2024 installment with a battle of the Raths’, Ratoath versus Rathfriland at featherweight.

It’s a mouthwatering meet between two emerging talents. With 10 Irish titles to his name, Ryan doesn’t know what it is to lose at the National Stadium, although his winning streak could be in serious jeopardy this weekend.

Keary is one of the country’s form operators and is finally starting to fulfil his potential, winning U22 and Intermediate honours last year as well as representing Ireland at the European U22s.

The pair recently met in an exhibition and are said to be friendly.

71kg Bobbi Flood (Cabra) V Jon McConnell (Holy Trinity)

If you were to speak of Bobbi Flood versus Jon McConnell in pro parlance, it would be a ‘sells itself’ bout.

You wouldn’t get tastier at a five-star restaurant.

Holy Trinity’s McConnell caught the eye en route to the National Elite final early last year where he gave Dean Walsh a good fight. He comes with a real confident air and even a brash approach and is seen by some as the heir to Olympic medal winner Aidan Walsh’s throne.

On the other hand, others will argue Flood is primed to launch a takeover! The European Youth champion hasn’t lost since 2022, is being touted as a future Olymipan and rumour suggests he has impressed in sparring with some experienced pros.

This could be the start of a rivalry that carries through to Elite level and beyond.

50kg Nicole Buckley (DCU Athletic) V Katie O’Keeffe (Kanturk)

European Youth medal winner and Irish U18 champion, O’Keeffe tests the waters at U22 level and does so against a boxer who has successfully progressed from underage starlet to senior of note.

Nicole Buckley, a DCU fighter from Tullamore, has swept the board over the last two years with U22, Intermediate, University, and Elite titles.

She faces a real challenge as she attempts to cement her status as the ‘new kid on the block’ as a fellow underage graduate of note, O’Keeffe, will be gunning for the crown.

A semi-final is a fight between two decorated boxers with international experience, what’s not to love?