National U22 Championships – Friday’s Fights

The National U22 Championships glove off at the National Stadium tonight.

Three prelims and 13 quarter-finals will be contested at the home of Irish boxing.

Among the 16 fights are two of the clashes Irish-boxing.com picked out to watch.

Friday, July 12th –
PRELIMS

67kg Michael Donoghue (St Michaels Athy) V Cian Cramer (Cabra)
67kg Aodhan Byrne (Kilcullen) V Keelyn Roche (St Aidans)
75kg Sean Cope (Mourne All Blacks) V Ola Wahab (Golden Gloves M)

QUARTER FINALS

52kg Shakira Donoghue (Setata) V Robyn Murran (St Brigids Kildare)
52kg Chloe Gabriel (Mulhuddart) V Nicole Clyde (Antrim)
57kg Anton Genocky (Dublin Docklands) V Liam Kiernan (Santry)
57kg Ben Molloy (Edenmore) V Leon Davis (Bracken)
60kg Jordan O’Donnell (St Georges) V Joseph O’Brien (Togher)
60kg Jake McMahon (Liberty) V Karl Sheridan (Cherry Orchard)
60kg Kian Duff (Bracken) V Lee McEvoy (Avona)
60kg Sean Tyndall (Enniskerry) V John Ward (Monivea)
63.5kg Justin Cheng (Mitchelstown) V Joshua Tumama (Dublin Docklands)
63.5kg Dylan O’Loughlin (Edenmore) V Alex McAleer (Ballyshannon)
63.5kg Roy Colgan (Avona) V Cody O’Reilly (Portlaoise)
63.5kg Kai Davis (Arklow) V Sean Roche (Drimnagh)
86kg James Redmond (Ballybrack) V Robbie Olusola (Celtic Eagles)

