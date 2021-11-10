Roach targets big performance and Matchroom contract for Thomas O’Toole

Ryan Roach wants Thomas O’Toole [1(1)-0] to impress his way onto Matchroom’s books when he fights Stateside in just over a week’s time.

‘The Kid’ has been added to the undercard of Donegal middleweight Jason Quigley and WBO world champion Demetrius Andrade’s world title fight – and will trade leather for the second time in his career on Matchroom Boxing’s Manchester, New Hampshire, November 19th card.

The 23-year-old will miss his graduation from Galway-Mayo Institute of Technology to appear on the card well aware it’s well worth the sacrifice.

It’s a chance for the Connemara light heavyweight to impress and show his East Coast pulling power early in his career. A good performance in front of sizable support and he make himself a good option for Matchroom and DAZN’s East Coast fight nights.

However, manager Ryan Roach wants him to go one further and impress to the point that Eddie Hearn offers him a promotional contract.

“I’m excited for Thomas fighting on this stage,” Fight Locker’s Roach said.

“Matchroom and DAZN is the biggest platform in boxing right now. I’m hoping they like what they see, and we can get a deal done. Thomas is a very special fighter and this is the opportunity he’s been waiting for his entire life. He’s ready for it!”

Celtic Eagles graduate O’Toole is just as excited and hopeful he can impress.

“This fight means the world for me,” O’Toole said. “Matchroom is the biggest and best platform in boxing. I can’t wait to showcase my skills. I’ve never met Jason, but he did comment on my performance in the Irish Elite Championships, so I’m pretty sure he knows me. We’re going to take over the 19th with all the Irish boxing fans from Boston and New England there supporting us.”

O’Toole won his pro debut this past September 25th in the Boston suburb of Dedham, in which he knocked down Francisco Ariri Neto three times to register first-round knockout. On Nov. 19, he is matched against Texan Mark Malone (1-0) in a 4-round bout.

Matchroom’s current Irish interests include Katie Taylor, James Tennyson, Tommy McCarthy and