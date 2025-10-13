Fighting for His Nan – Daniel O’Sullivan Dedicates Irish Title Win to Battling Granny

Daniel O’Sullivan evoked his Nan’s fighting spirit to become the light middleweight champion of Ireland last Friday night.

The Dubliner became the country’s 154lb champion with a victory over former amateur standout Dean Walsh on JB Promotions ‘A New Dawn’ card.

Speaking after an amazing third career title win, an emotional late starter dedicated victory to his Grandmother, whose approach to her cancer battle really inspired him.

“My nan’s been going through a tough battle with cancer. She’s been doing chemotherapy, and seeing her fight every day gave me motivation,” said O’Sullivan when speaking to Boxing Tickets NI immediately after the fight.

“I said I was going to win this belt for her. She’s doing her battle and beating it every day — I went and won mine. I just want to go home to her now and see her. That’s how I’ll celebrate — with family.”

O’Sullivan revealed that his grandmother’s courage has driven him through the relentless grind that has defined his rise from underdog to three-time champion.

“It’s just literally non-stop every single day. Straight from work to the gym, three or four hours a day,” he said. “It’s not easy — I love it, but it’s a grind. The difference is, I don’t just train in camp. I’m there every single day — that’s where I’ve improved the most. I’ll be back in the gym on Monday. Paschal will be kicking me out!”

‘Daniel San’ revealed he also found inspiration from the late great Ricky Hatton. The two-weight BUI Celtic title holder and now Irish champion watched ‘The Hitman’s’ clash with Paulie Malignaggi before his fight with renowned boxer Walsh and believes it provided the blueprint to his win.

“One of the only books I ever read was Ricky Hatton’s autobiography,” he admitted. “Only yesterday I watched Hatton vs Malignaggi — it was the perfect fight for this. I knew Dean would be slick, like Paulie Malignaggi, so I tried to emulate how Ricky just kept coming, kept pressing. It was fitting — a good body puncher like me paying tribute to Ricky Hatton.”

The Celtic Warrior Gym boxer, who started as a number 2 to his trainer, Paschal Collins, and coached before he eventually decided to box, is aware that his story is unique and is honest about never believing he could reach such heights.

However, now that he has ‘conquered’ Ireland, he sees no reason to stop.

“That’s three belts now — Celtic middleweight, Celtic super welter, and now Irish super welter. I’ve conquered Ireland,” he said proudly. “Me and Jay talked before the fight — this Irish title was going to open doors. With a name like Dean Walsh, people will know my name now. I think the Irish title gets you top 15 in Europe. Hopefully this opens doors — maybe a big fight in England, or on the 3Arena card. I feel like I’ve earned it. I’m value for money — I always give my all.”