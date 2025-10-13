Ravashing Revival: Paul Ryan Says Irish Title Is the Next Stop

Paul Ryan declared it’s next stop Irish title after victory over Edward Donovan left him feeling like a bulletproof train.

The Blanch native was one of the big winners on JB Promotions ‘A New Dawn’ card at the National Stadium on Friday last.

Ryan won a battle of underage European medal winners in the headline fight.

The charismatic Dubliner, who suffered a second career defeat in the WBC Grand Prix tournament earlier this year, admits it was a success his career needed badly – and now that it’s achieved, he believes he is firmly back on track, speeding toward an Irish title shot.

“I feel on top of the world now. I had a lot of questions in my own mind coming off the last fight,” he said.

“I knew how hard a fight this was going to be, and I knew what Edward brings. It was a good fight, but I thought I boxed very well.

“I’ve had the experience of ten careers put into this one already — between when I was out in America and that fell through, MTK falling through, a shock knockout loss, a knockout loss in Saudi. I’ve had these setbacks time and time again, but I’ve come back.

“My team has stayed around me, I’ve picked myself up, and I’m bulletproof now. There’s no stopping this train.

“It’s the pinnacle of my career so far — emphasis on so far. You know, I think we’re only getting the ball rolling.”

JB Promotions will help pen the latest chapter of Ryan’s career. The 26-year-old likes the way Byrne and co run things and is excited about his next move, which, considering The Dublin promoters’ domestic policy, is likely to be an all-Irish play.

Not that ‘Ravashing’ minds.

“We built this fight really well — the crowd, the promotion, the atmosphere. This was a Matchroom-level show.I said I’d prove to them that they took the right risk.

“I think the Irish title has to be next. I don’t know who’s eligible, but I’d like the Irish title next. I don’t really want to do a BUI Celtic title. I think that’d be a backward step. I think Edward’s a harder fight than most of them.

“If we can’t get the Irish title, I don’t see the need for a BUI. We could go down the international ranking belt route — maybe IBO or WBA. I know the lads were speaking with the WBA recently. If we could get that next year, that’d be amazing. Jay has a lot of connections in the UK, so we could even do a cross-platform fight. Any man from his mother, I’m available to take on,” he adds before suggesting the train could be heading well beyond Irish titles and the National Stadium.

“We had about 220 people out tonight — the plan next fight is 300, 350, 400, and before you know it, I’m going to be the next Bernard Dunne.

“I’m blessed with such a good crew around me — my coaches, Alicia, my mom, my dad, all my friends, my sponsors. They stuck with me after a loss, and I’ll never forget that.”

