European Title Fight NEXT for Pierce O’Leary after Dalton Smith Decision

Pierce O’Leary could become Ireland’s 16th EBU European Champion in his next fight.

The Dublin was mandated to fight Spain’s Jon Fernandez in a final eliminator by the EBU but the pair should now meet for the title.

The European Boxing Union has ordered the fight demanding the teams agree to a deal before February 20 or purse bids will be called.

The continental governing body moved after Dalton Smith elected to vacate just days after winning the famous blue strap.

The English fighter demolished Walid Ouizza in one round to win the vacant title in the Nottingham Arena last weekend and gave up soon after.

It’s understood Smith had agreed to do so before he challenged for the title, suggesting his team are happy for O’Leary to win the title and build toward a massive Irish-English light welterweight meeting.

There was talk O’Leary would top JB Promotions April 12 card at the National Stadium. It remains possible his team will push to tempt the Spaniard to Dublin and create a massive homecoming for ‘Big Bang’.

However, O’Leary has been linked to fights on the undercard of Conor Benn and Chris Eubank Jr’s blockbuster bout in the spring.