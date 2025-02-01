‘You Won’t Be Dissapointed’ – Frank Warren Defends Anthony Cacace’s World Title decision

Anthony Cacace has made the right decision in vacating the world title assures promoter Frank Warren.

On Friday night the Belfast fighter gave up his IBF super featherweight world title.

It’s a move that surprised some and an action Matchroom CEO Eddie Hearn advised him against making.

However, Cacace’s promoter Warren claims ‘The Apache’ was correct to vacate.

The Queensberry boss says it’s about the biggest fights possible for the 35-year-old at this time and indicates vacating opens the door to a blockbuster.

Speaking online Warren said: “The fans want the biggest and best fights, which is exactly what we’re going to deliver for Anto. Fight news coming soon; you won’t be disappointed!”

If Cacace was to keep hold of the title he would have had to defend against Sugar Nunez next. However, this move opens the door to a Stadium fight with Leigh Woodl