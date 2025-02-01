Anthony Cacace Vacates World Title as Leigh Wood Fight Looms

Anthony Cacace took a huge step toward a stadium fight with Leigh Wood on Friday.

The ‘Apache’ had been mandated to put the IBF super featherweight world title on the line against Eduardo Nunez and thus had to defend against the Mexican or vacate.

With an offer to fight Leigh Wood also on the table, the Belfast boxer was left with a dilemma.

In the end, it appears the Holy Trinity graduate has decided on an Irish-English showdown. Cacace vacated the title on Friday night paving away for a bout with the fighter who holds a dramatic win over Michael Conlan.

The fight is expected to be announced early in the week and there is strong suggestion it will play out at the City Ground, home of Nottingham Forrest. air will meet.

“Today I have decided to vacate my IBF World title,” he said in a statement on Friday.

“Becoming a World Champion was an absolute dream and an incredibly proud moment for me.

“However, at this stage of my career, I only want the biggest fights possible, regardless of the belt on the line.

“I’m a prizefighter and my aim now is to secure mine and my family’s future and to create a legacy for myself in boxing by being involved in massive fights that fans will remember. Look forward to announcing my next fight very soon.”

Cacace got Irish revenge when defeating former Patrick Hyland, Martin Lindsay and Carl Frampton foe Josh Warrington at Wembley late last year and will now look to avenge Conlan’s defeat to Wood.