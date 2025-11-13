“Eubank’s the Superior Fighter” – Spike O’Sullivan Gives His Take on Benn Rematch

Cork’s Gary “Spike” O’Sullivan has weighed in on the upcoming Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn rematch, backing the man who stopped him nearly a decade ago, but believes the weight cut could be a decisive factor.

The fan-favourite Leesider feels Eubanks experience and technical ability will prove to be a decisive factor in the rematch, though he admits the rehydration clause could tip the scales in Conor Benn’s favour.

“I think the only saving grace for Benn in this fight is the rehydration clause… I think he (Eubank) is a superior fighter, a better boxer” said O’Sullivan in a recent interview.

Reflecting on their tumultuous first encounter, where Eubank emerged victorious via unanimous decision, O’Sullivan felt that “maybe Benn got a bit humbled” and that the Londoner may have needed the setback.

The veteran middleweight, who shared the ring with Eubank Jr back in 2015, feels the Brighton man’s biggest opponent could be the scales, recalling that “when myself and Eubank fought back in 2015 he struggled to make weight back then… it’s ten years on so obviously he’s going to be struggling that bit more to make weight.”

The Cork man isn’t convinced that Benn can trouble Eubank on ability alone and doesn’t think that “Benn has anything on him, other than the fact that Eubank might fatigue with the rehydration clause.”

Having fought Eubank Jr, since then O’Sullivan has struck up a friendship with his father, and understands the former World Title holders unease with the terms of the fight, as he publicly voiced his concerns about the weight agreement, urging his son to withdraw.

“I get him… he’s had tragedies in his boxing career with the Michael Watson fight, he knows his boxing” said O’Sullivan.

The respect runs deep for O’Sullivan, who grew up idolising Eubank, recollecting that “he was the guy who actually got me into loving boxing so much, the first pro fight I attended was Steve Collins vs Eubank back in 1995… that was the fight that got me dreaming of being a pro fighter.”

Thirty years later, O’Sullivan is still a fan embedded in the sport, and still “a fan of Eubank” the faces may have changed, but the level of respect clearly hasn’t, as he tips his former foe to go 2-0 in the rivalry.