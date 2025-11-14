Antoine Mannion Ready to Seize Surprise WBC Silver Asian Title Opportunity

Antoine Óg Mannion is confident he won’t fluff his lines after receiving a title opportunity ahead of script.

The Galway native not only makes the big jumps from four rounds to eight at the Dunc Gray Velodrome, Bass Hill on Saturday, he also challenges for a title in just his fourth fight.

The Australian-based welter, who is trained by Dublin Boxing royalty in Philip Sutcliffe Jr, hopes to be crowned WBC silver Asian champion when he trades leather on the Nuetral Corner promoted show.

Although title shots do come that bit quicker Down Under, it’s still a big move. Indeed, the boldness of the move is highlighted by the fact that two local boxers seemed to see it as too much of a risk to take.

“I was meant to fight for an NSW title, but my opponent pulled out,” he explains when speaking to Irish-boxing.com.

“This was the second opponent to pull out, so we were very disappointed. Luckily, we got a replacement against an experienced opponent with a WBC silver Asian title on the line, which we were very happy with. I’m very happy to be fighting for a title this early in my career. This is my fourth time in the ring this year so we’re looking forward to the challenge.”

Fortune could favour the brave 31-year-old entertaining operator as he could take a big stride forward if he was to get his hand raised and his waist decorated if he defeats Saharat Taehirun.

“It would mean an awful lot to me, the more titles we can fight for and win in my career the better,” he says discussing the personal impact before addressing the career end of things.

“It will open a lot of doors in terms of fights going forward, it will put a bit of a mark on my back, but that pressure will be good for me. I’m looking forward to getting in there and showing all the hard work we’ve put in.”

The Crumlin Australia boxer trades leather with Saharat Taehirun for the strap and expects a tough challenge from the well traveled and experienced Thai 20-year-old.

“He’s quite experienced, he’s been very active over the last few years, so we’re expecting a tough challenge. The game plan has changed because it’s gone from a southpaw to an orthodox, but we’re confident we can get a win on Saturday.” he adds before disucssig the jump in rounds an the added interest a title brings.

“It’s 8 rounds for the first time so we’ve really picked up the training for this fight. There’s been a bit of a buzz around this more than the others, I think the title adds a bit more of excitement as well, so I’m really looking forward to it. I’ve been blessed with the support I’ve gotten since I turned over for all my fights from at home in Ireland, in Sydney and all over the world so I’m very grateful for everyone that’s getting behind me.”