Dean Furlong: I’ll Prove Title Talk Isn’t Cheap in Spain This Weekend

Dean Gonzalez Furlong is going to prove title talk isn’t cheap by looking a million dollars in Spain this weekend.

The Wexford native steps up to eight rounds in Alicante on Saturday amidst strap chatter.

‘Speedy’ tops another bill in sunny climes when he faces Sergio Dos Santos over eight rounds – and plans to show he is title ready.

“The point in getting this 8-rounder in. There have been talks of titles already, and titles could be in the near future,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

As well as stepping up in rounds, The Spain based Wexford man steps up in level of opponent. His Brazilian foe comes with a winning record, and his record suggests he packs a punch. The 37-year-old ‘Titian’ has 11 knockouts to his name, six of which came in the first round.

Furlong is excited by the challenge.

“He is an experienced opponent with a good record and will only add to my resume,” he adds before reminding people he can punch too.

“I have that pop in my punch, so if I catch him right, it will come but the main thing is a good performance. I predict a good performance and a great night of boxing.”

Speaking on the eight-round nature of the fight, he added: “This is my first 8-round fight, but I’ve been in camp preparing since my last fight. I couldn’t have had a better run-up to it. I’ve had longer runs, more sets of sprint,s and more rounds. Just more of everything in general.”