Frustrated Padraig McCrory offers to fight Jack Cullen

A frustrated Padraig McCrory has told Eddie Hearn he is ready to fight Jack Cullen in Manchester next month.

The notoriously polite and call-out adverse super middleweight has started to raise his voice somewhat – and is keen to let it be known he is big fight willing and big occasion ready.

The big punching Dee Walsh trained fighter’s impressive 2021 saw him move into this year hopeful of a high profile fight with a big name.

Indeed, with names like Rocky Fielding and Jack Cullen being mentioned by Conlan Boxing, the WBC International Silver title holder was particularly excited as to what might have been next.

However, that excitement has turned to frustration as he hasn’t secured a shot at either as of yet.

‘The Hammer’ revealed his name has been put to both Fielding and Cullen but the English fighters are looking at what they perceive to be ‘bigger’ fights.

“At the moment I’ve no confirmed date for a fight but I know people are trying to secure something,” McCrory told Irish-boxing.com.

“I don’t know if either has said no, to be honest, I don’t think either would. What I do know is they are looking at other options. My name has been put forward as far as I’m aware but I’ve heard I may not be a big enough name,” he adds.

The 33-year-old found himself in a similar position recently. He agreed to fight David Lemieux only for TV executives to pull the rug citing name recognition as the issue.

As a result, McCrory went about increasing his value, winning a ranking title and registering very impressive stoppage wins over Sergei Gorokov and Celso Neves.

However, it appears the popular BUI Celtic Champion still finds himself in the same boat and sailing uncertain waters.

“I’m frustrated. I believe I’ve put myself in a good position,” he adds before offering up a plan B. “If I can’t secure a fight with Cullen or Fielding, I’m hoping for a Belfast show, a decent win and hopefully a massive fight at the Féile.”

McCrory may not need to consult Plan B just yet, former Last Man Standing contestant, Cullen fights on a DAZN-broadcast Matchroom show in Manchester on April 16 and McCrory is willing to provide the opposition.

“If I was offered the fight soon I would take it. Given it was a decent offer.”