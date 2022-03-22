Three Irish fighters going for European gold today
Three Irish fighters will look to strike gold at the European Under-22 Championships in Croatia today.
Niamh Fay, Lisa O’Rourke and Aoibe Carabine will all look to upgrade silver to the most precious sporting metal with victories in their respective finals.
Fay, who beat England’s Grace Holmes in her semi final on Sunday, fights Sharon Prisco in the 54kg decider and will look to add under-22 gold to the European Youth gold medal she won previously.
Co Captain Lisa O’Rourke’s reward for dominating Israel’s Lia Pukkila is a light middleweight final with Daria Parada.
Middleweight and European Youth gold medalist, Aoibe Carabine faces Ukrainian Karolina Makhno as she looks for another top of the podium continental finish.
O’Rourke competes in Bout 5 of Tuesday’s Afternoon Session, Fay meets Prisco in Bout 2 of the Evening Session and Carabine takes on competes in Bout 5 of the Evening Session.
Heavyweight, Jack Marley, now a two time European U22 medal winner, competes in the men’s heavyweight final on Wednesday.
Women
48kg Nicole Clyde
50kg Caitlin Fryers
52kg Daina Moorehouse
54kg Niamh Fay
57kg Zara Breslin
63kg Eve Woods
66kg Kaci Rock
70kg Lisa O’Rourke
75kg Aoibhe Carabine
Men
48kg Padraig Downey
51kg Clepson De Santos
54kg Dylan Eagleson
57kg Jake Mc Mahon
60kg Paul Loonam
63kg Shamie Mc Donagh
67kg Barry O Connor
71kg Darragh Gilroy
92kg Jack Marley