‘Still the Frontrunner’ – Conlan Says Benn Remains Top Choice for Crocker Regardless Eubank Result

This weekend’s Conor Benn and Chris Eubank Jr bout is an important one for Lewis Crocker and Irish boxing, says Jamie Conlan.

The English boxer remains the frontrunner for Crocker’s first world title defence.

As such Team Crocker and Irish fight fans will be watching Saturday’s rematch between the sons of famous fathers closely.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding Benn’s position in the aftermath of his loss to Eubank earlier this year, Crocker’s manager Jamie Conlan says the grudge-match sequel at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium won’t knock the Belfast champion’s preferred option off course.

The IBF welterweight champion is expected to return early in 2026, and while other opportunities are emerging, Benn’s name still sits at the top of the wishlist. The result this weekend may shape the narrative, but it won’t push the Benn fight off the table.

“Our plan is still to make Crocker–Benn,” Conlan explained when talking to BBC, “but we’ve also been in discussions about two or three other possibilities, including a unification with Mario Barrios.”

Conlan emphasised that Crocker’s team are keeping their options open but insists the Benn fight remains firmly in focus.

“It’s all still being worked through,” he said. “We’ve tentatively looked at returning to Windsor in April or May, but we also have February dates available.”

Belfast, UK: Lewis Crocker v Paddy Donovan, IBF World Welterweight Title `Fight 13 September 2025 Picture By Matthew Pover Matchroom Boxing Lewis Crocker wins

And while the Benn–Eubank rematch will clearly have an influence on how quickly negotiations can progress, Conlan made it clear it won’t make or break the matchup.

“This weekend is important,” he added, “but it’s not going to be the thing that decides everything.”