Jason Quigley Hints at ‘Huge’ Domestic Bradley – McComb Clash

Jason Quigley has teased a potential all Irish clash between Tiernan Bradley and Sean McComb, following Bradley’s stoppage win in Letterkenny earlier this month.

The former World Title Challenger, turned manager/promoter, who oversaw the card which Bradley featured on said the bout is “definitely a fight that could happen” following Bradley’s continued rise through the super-lightweight and welterweight ranks.

Bradley, now 11-0-1 (6 KOs), battled for the IBF European Super Lightweight title earlier this year, resulting in a draw with Wales’ Ben Crocker in his first ten round bout of his professional career.

The result against Crocker further established the Omagh native as one of Ireland’s leading contenders, with Quigley stating that “you could call Tiernan Bradley a challenger now… he’s at that stage of his career where he has fought for a title already.”

Looking at the potential headline fight, the former Golden Boy signed fighter revealed to Irish-Boxing.com that a showdown with Sean McComb is one that has already been discussed behind the scenes.

“It’s a fight that myself and Izzy (Asif) have spoken about, and we could potentially do next year if both sides are 100% board and want this fight” said Quigley.

McComb, 20-2 (5 KOs), is fresh off an exciting title winning over Ben Crocker, and is currently gearing up for Hugo Micallef later this year on a Matchroom Boxing card.

If McComb emerges victorious, whilst looking the possibility of the Bradley bout, Quigley is of the opinion that “Sean is the type of person who doesn’t shy away from those type of fights… and I know Tiernan wants this fight.”

“It’s a great fight on paper between Sean McComb and Tiernan Bradley… there’s two stylish fighters, and it would be very interesting to see if both their styles gel and match” said Quigley.

If agreed, the bout would pit two of Ireland’s slickest operators in the super-lightweight division against one another, and could headline one of Sheer Sports major breakout 2026 shows.