Power Play- Paddy Donovan Confident He’ll Hurt Liam Paro

Paddy Donovan believes he has more power than Paro.

‘The Real Deal’ say the fact he packs a bigger punch will be the key difference when the pair meet in an IBF welterweight world title eliminator.

The where and when of a fight for the right to challenge Lewis Crocker for his world title has yet to be decided.

However, the Andy Lee-trained Munster man says there won’t be any uncertainty surrounding the result when it does play out.

“He’s a fantastic fighter coming up from the weight below, a good southpaw and very active with his punch output, very fit also,” Donovan told The Ring.

“I didn’t watch his fight against Papot, just some highlights, but Andy and I will study them now.”

Dubln, Ireland – May 20: Paddy Donovan v Sam O’Maison. 20 May 2023 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing Paddy Donovan Ring Walk

While respectful of the Brian Peter’s managed former light welterweight’s unbeaten record and sharp boxing style, Donovan feels he holds a decisive advantage in the power department.

“The difference between us is, I’m a bigger puncher and can really trouble him if I land,” Donovan said. “I don’t think he can do the same, but we’ll see and let the best man win.

“Fights like this are what I’m in boxing for,” Donovan added. “The bigger the challenge, the better I’ll perform.”