Belfast Bounce Back- Keary Puts Early Career Mishap Behind Him

Donagh Keary proved he’s made of the strong stuff in Belfast last week — putting an early career mishap firmly behind him with a sharp, composed, and confident stoppage win.



The young prospect suffered a surprise early setback on the massive Windsor Park stage early this year, but made sure he didn’t allow the speed bump to give him a flat tyre.

The Jamie Conlan managed fighter got straight back behin the wheel and drove back into the victory circle on the Bragging Rights card last weekend – reminding everyone why he’s one to watch on the Irish scene.

The 21-year-old dropped and stopped Steven Maguire to get back to winning ways, showing he’s already learned one of the hardest lessons in boxing: how to bounce back.

“I feel great. It’s good to be straight back in the ring after the loss and on to bigger and better things,” said Keary when speaking to Irish-boxing.com after the fight.

“I’ve just learned that it’s not the end of the world and that I can come back,” he adds, reflecting on the process of getting back on the bike.

“A lot worse stuff could happen. Someone could have died — it’s only a fight.



“I’ve over 100 amateur fights, so I’ve been beat a good few times. I know how to come back from it, and I always get better after a loss.”



“I had five fights in six months — that’s a lot for an early pro. Not many people are doing that these days. I took a loss, I’ll take it on the chin, and I’ll go again. Up to six rounds for the next one, and hopefully I’ll be fighting for titles this time next year.”

That attitude — along with his relentless work rate — has been the hallmark of the Castlewellan boxer’s young career so far. Even with the year winding down, he’s not planning to slow up.

“Not before Christmas, but I’ll be training over Christmas,” he laughed.



“I’m always training — probably train tomorrow. I just love training. It keeps my head right. When I’m not training, I go a bit mad, so I just need to keep in the gym and keep my head screwed on.”