Eric Donovan believes Dunlop can help him make next level mark

Eric Donovan [12(7)-0] believes Mark Dunlop is the man to bring him to the next level.

‘Lillywhite Lightening’ surprised by jumping domestic promotional ship yesterday, moving from Boxing Ireland to Dunlop and MHD Promotions.

The Kildare native had done relatively well under Leonard Gunning and co. Donovan was the highest ranked fighter with 12 fights at his weight on Boxrec, had enjoyed domestic success via the BUI Celtic and Irish titles, fought live on TG4 and raised his profile significantly.

However, at 34, the Athy BC graduate has a massive fast track desire. He has threatened to call it a day if he doesn’t get the chance to win a ranking title or the coveted EBU strap this year – and it seems he believes Dunlop is the man to help him achieve that.

“Firstly I would like to say a massive thanks to Leonard Gunning and all the team behind Boxing Ireland Promotions. It has been a great journey for 3 and half years, some class fights and some amazing achievements,” Donovan explained online.

“However, this sport only gives you a short window and I must seize this opportunity to test myself at the next level. I feel Mark Dunlop is the man that can take me there. He has a proven track record and I’m looking forward to moving on to greater opportunities in my career.Fight news will drop soon.”

Dunlop has a proven track record in terms of securing his fighters opportunities. A working relationships with Eddie Hearn, Matchroom and Sky Sports has helped, but ultimately he has managed he fighters well.

James Tennyson has won titles at three weights and despite only being 26 has won a European title and challenged for a world strap. The Belfast fighter has now signed a multi fight deal with Matchroom and looks like he may be stepping into the most successful stage of his career.

Paul Hyland Jr has recently challenged for the British and European lightweight titles, while Tommy McCarthy has exited limbo since teaming up with Dunlop and will fight for the EBU European cruiserweight strap in his next fight.

Donovan, who looked sensational albeit against tough rather overly talented opposition last time out, will be hoping for similar opportunities confident he has the ability to take some serious scalps.