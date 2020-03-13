Sweet like “Chocolatito” – Carl Frampton inspired by Roman Gonzalez silencing critics

Carl Frampton is taking inspiration from the return to form of Roman Gonzalez as he bids to regain world champion status again.

The Belfast fighter watched admirably as the once pound for pound #1 contender stopped Kal Yafai to become a three time world champ.

It was surmised Matchroom brought in the Nicaraguan to feed the British star a known name.

However, the 32-year-old proved form can be temporary but class is permanent by ending a brilliant performance with a stoppage.

‘The Jackal’ feels similarly written off by some and noticed an increase in criticism after his defeats to world champions Leo Santa Cruz and Josh Warrington.

With that in mind Frampton enjoyed Gonzalez defying the doubters and is inspired to do the same when he faces Jamel Herring in Belfast on June 13.

Frampton believes he can be sweet like “Chocolatito” again and become Ireland’s first three weight world champion.

“Watching Roman Gonzalez defeat Kal Yafai last weekend gave me great inspiration ahead of my world title fight this summer,” said Frampton in his weekly Sunday Life column

“At one point Gonzalez, known as Chocolatito, was arguably the No.1 pound for pound fighter in the world and then after a couple of defeats in 2017 was written off. He was picked to be a huge name on Yafai’s record but instead gave a masterclass to lift the WBA world super flyweight belt.

“I’ve been written off after the loss to Leo Santa Cruz and again after my defeat to Josh Warrington but Chocolatito showed what can be done when you truly believe. How he took Yafai apart was the difference between a world-class fighter and an elite one.”