Emmett Brennan enters Olympic last chance saloon after Paris defeat

Emmett Brennan goes into Olympic last chance saloon after failing to secure a place on the plane to Tokyo tonight.

Brennan and Luka Plantic produced three high paces and entertaining rounds, two of which the Craot won to ensure progression.

The Dubliner was forced into a standing eight count early one but managed to land some big shots of his own throughout a slug fest.

Both employed the same approach but ultimately the Croatian fighter was able to bring better body work and shot selection to his close quarter work and was deemed the winner.

Brennan’s Olympic dream is not extinguished he can secure his seat on the plane to Tokyo with victory in a box off on Monday.

It was bombs away from the off as both looked to land big early doors. Indeed Brennan had to take a standing count during the first stanza. Plantic was the busier and worked the body well but Brennan had his successes and landed big right hands and left hooks. In the end the Croat and his better variety won the round on all the judges scorecards.

Brennan landed a massive right hand at the start of the second but Plantic took it and came back for more. Simialr to the first frame he showed that bit more variety and accuracy in close quarters and took the round.

The Dublin Dockland’s fighter went all out for the knockout in the third and against a less tough opponent he may have secured it. Brennan landed big to the head and body and forced the come forward operator onto the back foot. However, he couldn’t get Plantic out of there and it’s the box off route for the Dub now.

Meanwhile Olympian Brendan Irvine lost out on the chance to secure a medal as he was defeated at the quarterfinal stage.

The Belfast fighter already had his ticket to Tokyo in his pocket and was boxing for rounds and seeding. However, he suffered points defeat to Gabriel Escobar, making it 2-0 Spain over Ireland for the Saurday.

Kellie Harrington secured qualification when she defeated IBF world champion Maiva Hamadouche earlier in the evening session, Castlerea’s Elzbieta Wojik followed her lead beating Elzbieta Wojik to add another name to the Irish Olympic roster.

George Bates came within inches of qualifying in the afternoon session. The Tallaght fighter was beaten on a 3-2 split decision by former world champ Javid Chalabiyev of Azerbaijan after three tight rounds.

There was no success for the big man in the afternoon session as Kiril Afanasev bowed out to Spain’s Emanual Reyes and Gytis Lisinskas lost to Bulgaria’s Peter Belberov to exit the tournament before they could qualify for the Games.