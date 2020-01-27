Eddie Hearn worried Andrade and Americans maybe overlooking ‘game as f**K’ Luke Keeler

Eddie Hearn has told Demetrius Andrade [28(17)-0] he ‘better on it’ going into his world title defence against Luke Keeler [17(5)-2(1)-1] this Thursday night.

Keeler challenges the American for his WBO middleweight title in Miami on Super Bowl weekend, but goes into the fight as such an underdog victory will perceived as shocking as Super Bowl XXXII when the Denver Broncos upset Green Bay 31-24.

The Bookies and general fans are giving the Ballyfermot middle very little chance of winning and the perception is the champion is expecting an easy night.

Hearn seems to have picked up on the lack of respect coming the Irish middleweight champions way and has warned the Dubliner isn’t one to be underestimated.

In fact he told the champion he has big plans for not to overlook the challenge that is coming his way in a matter of days.

Hearn, who has always had a little thing for the Pete Taylor fighter, predicts Keeler will bring it and the promoter of Katie Taylor, Jono Carroll and James Tennyson worries that if the undefeated ‘Boo Boo’ isn’t prepared he could be upset.

“When I am in America people are like ‘man this Andrade fight is not a good fight, like this Luke Keeler who is this guy’… what I will tell about Luke Keeler is he’ll be game as fuck and he’ll stick it on Andrade. He has a very good trainer in Peter Taylor and they are bang up for this fight.,” Hearn told iFL TV.

“This is a dream oppurtuinity for Luke Keeler and Demeterius better be on it because he is under pressure to look good.”