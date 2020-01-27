Logo



Navigation

Eddie Hearn worried Andrade and Americans maybe overlooking ‘game as f**K’ Luke Keeler

By | on January 27, 2020 |
Headline News News
This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is liffey-crane-hire-1.jpg

Eddie Hearn has told Demetrius Andrade [28(17)-0] he ‘better on it’ going into his world title defence against Luke Keeler [17(5)-2(1)-1] this Thursday night.

Keeler challenges the American for his WBO middleweight title in Miami on Super Bowl weekend, but goes into the fight as such an underdog victory will perceived as shocking as Super Bowl XXXII when the Denver Broncos upset Green Bay 31-24.

The Bookies and general fans are giving the Ballyfermot middle very little chance of winning and the perception is the champion is expecting an easy night.

Hearn seems to have picked up on the lack of respect coming the Irish middleweight champions way and has warned the Dubliner isn’t one to be underestimated.

In fact he told the champion he has big plans for not to overlook the challenge that is coming his way in a matter of days.

Hearn, who has always had a little thing for the Pete Taylor fighter, predicts Keeler will bring it and the promoter of Katie Taylor, Jono Carroll and James Tennyson worries that if the undefeated ‘Boo Boo’ isn’t prepared he could be upset.

“When I am in America people are like ‘man this Andrade fight is not a good fight, like this Luke Keeler who is this guy’… what I will tell about Luke Keeler is he’ll be game as fuck and he’ll stick it on Andrade. He has a very good trainer in Peter Taylor and they are bang up for this fight.,” Hearn told iFL TV.

“This is a dream oppurtuinity for Luke Keeler and Demeterius better be on it because he is under pressure to look good.”

dpg

Tags:

Recent Posts

Related Posts

Author Description

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: [email protected]

Comments are closed.

Archives

We here at Irish-boxing.com believe in boxing. For 19 years we have been supporting the sport and sharing news with regard to Irish boxing around the world for free. We are happy to be an essential cog in the sport on this island, but now we need your support. If you're able to and appreciate what we do please support Irish-boxing.com for as little as €1. Every reader contribution big or small is so valuable to us and allows us to continue to support boxing.


advertise with us

advertise with us
© 2015. All Rights Reserved. Junior Sports Media