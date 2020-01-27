Logo



Amanda Serrano focused Brazilian Da Silva not Katie Taylor

Amanda Serrano [37(27)-1(0)-1] doesn’t want to talk about Katie Taylor [15(6)-0] just yet.

The Puerto Rican returns to the ring on the same Matchroom Miami card as Luke Keeler this Thursday night and claims her sole focus is on winning in Florida.

The nine time world champion will face will face Brazil’s Simone Aparecida Da Silva [17(6)-14] in an eight-round bout as she warms up for her ‘mega fight’ with the Bray sensation.

The seven weight world champ admits the clash is a keep busy encouther ahead of the eagerly anticipated and potentially historic Taylor fight, but is adamant it deserves her full attention.

The Brooklyn based Puerto Rican believes her Brazilian foe has the potential to be dangerous and as a result she is all about Da Silva rather than Taylor for now.

“This fight is [to stay busy] for my big fight in April against the undisputed 135-pound champion Katie Taylor, but I want to make it clear that my focus right now is Da Silva, who despite having not that pretty of a record, is still a strong opponent who has faced the best and endures,” said Serrano.

Once Da Silva and Thursday are navigated successful all attention will turn to Taylor.

Eddie Hearn has revealed the pair will trade leather in New York in April.

What’s being built as the ‘biggest fight in female boxing’ could be a history making one, as Matchroom have plans to make it a Madison Square Garden bill topper, making it the first ever female bill topper at the iconic venue.

Serrano-Da Silva will be carried by DAZN. The headline fight of the event will feature World Boxing Organization middleweight world champion Demetrius Andrade, who in his third starting defense will face Luke Keeler.

