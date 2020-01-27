Frampton calls for McComb to shine under the spotlight and prove he is a bill topping talent

Carl Frampton believes Sean McComb will rise to a ‘special’ occasion and prove he has the potential to be a special fighter this weekend.

‘The Public Nuisance’ tops his first bill on Saturday night as he headlines an exciting MTK Fight Night at the Ulster Hall.

Having topped his first card against Yuri Voronin at the same venue 10 years ago, ‘The Jackal’ knows just how amazing a feeling it is.

However, the three weight world title hopeful also knows how important a night it is.

The Jamie Moore trained fighter, who should be next out against WBO super featherweight world champion Jamel Herring this Summer, believes the entertaining southpaw has to make his most of his time in the spotlight.

Frampton suggests it’s the perfect chance for the prospect to prove he is a genuine star and someone who can progress to topping much bigger bills.

“There is something very special about headlining at the Ulster Hall and Sean McComb has to grab this opportunity with both fists this Saturday night,” Frampton said in his well received Sunday Life Column.

“The expectation and interest around Sean has grown quite a bit over the past year and that’s why he has been given the chance to top the show in only his 10th fight.

“It’s a real honour to top the bill and it brings a new pressure. That is something that some can handle better than others but I’ve no doubt that Sean will thrive and this is the chance for him to really put down a marker for the rest of his career – show that he is the real deal as a major title prospect and someone who can go on and headline even bigger shows.”

Having stepped up in style over the last 12 months, McComb has been handed another big test as he takes on Argentine Mauro Maximillian Godoy.

Frampton stops Yuri Voronin in his first top of the bill fight back in 2010

Belfast main man believes one of the cities emerging talents faces a tougher first top of the bill opponent than he did, but points out that is a good thing and something that will only aid McCombs progression.

“Voronin was a good guy for me to face in the main event but Sean’s opponent Mauro Maximillian Godoy is even better. Fair play to Sean, he hasn’t taken a step backwards since turning professional and even though he had a tough fight last time out he has been prepared to take another big step up in class.

“The fact that people are talking about him magnifies the pressure and the hard core old boxing guys who come to the Ulster Hall know what they’re watching and they will let everyone know if Sean has what it takes to cut it at a higher level.

“This Saturday night Sean has to go in there and embrace the occasion and show that he has the potential over the next 12 months to be the next Belfast boxer knocking on the door of a world title shot.”