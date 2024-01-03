Eddie Hearn reveals why he ‘LOVES’ Lewis ‘GGG’ Crocker

Eddie Hearn is falling in love with Lewis Crocker.

The Matchroom Chairman has been waxing lyrical about the Belfast fighter ever since he defeated Tyrone McKenna in the Battle of Belfast in December.

In fact, so impressed with ‘The Croc’ was Hearn, that he made him the headline act of his first show of 2024 and suggests the January 27 fight night could prove the start of a successful working relationship.

Speaking ahead of the 26-year-old clash against Jose Felix Jr, set for the Newforge Sports Complex later this month, Hearn told Matchroom what he admires most about the Billy Nelson-trained talent.

The Essex fight maker, who also works with Katie Taylor, Gary Cully, Caoimhin Agyarko and Paddy Donovan, has taken to the big puncher’s aggressive approach as well as a willingness to fight.

“I love the way Crocker puts his punches together. It’s like watching a 147lbs Gennady Golovkin with the variation and the way he turns his knuckles over,” Hearn said.

“When you get a fighter at that stage of his career, in that position, who basically turns around and says : ‘I will fight anyone’. I love it! You are talking about a young undefeated fighter that I believe can go on and be a big star in Belfast.”

‘The Croc’, who picked up four wins from four fights in 2023, is unbeaten since making his professional debut at Belfast’s Waterfront Hall back in 2017 – and the much fancied ‘star in the making’ is hoping for an active 2024 as he looks to build towards further title opportunities in the competitive 147lbs division.

Sinaloa’s Felix is well-known amongst Irish fight fans following his stunning upset win over Cully on the undercard of Katie Taylor’s first meeting with Chantelle Cameron at the 3Arena in Dublin back in May – and the 31-year-old nicknamed ‘Josesito’ is looking to make it two wins in a row against Irish opposition. He also shared the ring with Crocker’s last foe, McKenna, going to war with the entertainer at the Feile in 2021.