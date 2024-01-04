Coach Conrad – Cumming calls for fighters to get in touch as he secures coaching licence

Conrad Cummings has officially entered the world of professional coaching and is eager to team up with emerging talents.

The ever-entertaining former middleweight of prominence revealed his trainer plans in late 2022 and was helping out emerging coach Iain Mahood in Carrickfergus on occasion.

However, he revealed on Wednesday that he has officially received his coaching licence and is now ready to get to work.

Speaking online he said: “I’m extremely excited to announce I will have my full Boxing Union of Ireland (BUI) Professional coaching licence from this month going forward.

“I am excited to get involved with fighters and pass on my knowledge of 20 years of fighting at the highest level amateur and professional

“Any high-level amateurs turning over pro, or any professionals that want a change with their coaching team get in contact.”

Cummings retired relatively young, forced to hang them up at just 30 years of age this time last year.

The CoalIsland favourite made the decision on medical grounds, heeding the doctors ‘one more fight could be one too many’ advice.

“It is with a very heavy heart I have to make this announcement that my boxing career inside of the ring is over,” he said in a statement at the time.

“I have just finished my training camp for my 23rd professional fight, I’m in the best shape I’ve been in years and I’m ready to go, however after my medical report was examined one more fight potentially could be too many. I am fine but I will not be risking my health.”

The fighter, who at different stages was trained by Shane McGuigan and Jamie Moore, twice won the WBO European ranking title and was involved in highly entertaining domestic clashes with Luke Keeler [twice] and Alfredo Meli. He finishes with a record 17 wins four defeats and a draw.

The middleweight always showed real heart in the ring and wore it on his sleeve out of the squared circle. As an amateur, he secured domestic titles at various levels and age groups and recorded a famous WSB over Carlos Banteur, the Cuban Olympic silver medallist.