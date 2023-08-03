Ecstatic Conor Quinn Wants to Bring the Agony to Falls Park Fight

It’s a case of agony and ecstasy for Conor Quinn going into tonight’s Feile card.

The exciting MHD prospect is ecstatic to be boxing at the Falls Park yet keen to dish out real pain on opponent Bryan Castro.

The 25-year-old says he loves the hurt element of the ‘hurt business’ – and if he gets his way may be afforded the chance to win employee of the night on the outdoor card by securing a knockout.

Quinn’s opponent has only been stopped once, and thus he is aware he may get six solid rounds under his belt on the undercard of gym mate Padraig McCrory’s big night – but if given the chance to get an eye-catching finish he will grab it with both gloved hands.

“I can’t wait to fight at the Falls Park. I think this is the most excited I’ve ever been for a boxing fight. I just can’t wait to get going,” he told Boxing Tickets NI before discussing the tasks at hand.

“I’ve seen a bit of him. He looks good, he’s handy enough, and he looks tough and durable. You never go out looking for the knockout but if the opportunity comes I’ll be the first person to take it. I like hurting my opponents, I like landing heavy shots if he stands in the middle of the ring and looks to fight with me I’ll definitely be looking to put him away.”

Headline act McCrory knows all too well about putting people away and taking his chances and as such is an inspiration to Quinn.

‘The Hammer’ progressed his way from the small hall to the big stage completing a transition the Mark Dunlop mentored fighter is working on making.

“If you are looking at a blueprint for careers just look at what Pody’s done in the past two years. He’s gone from undercard fighter against lower-class opponents to getting a breakthrough, taking it with both hands, and then going on and whipping everyone out. All you can ask for as a boxer is opportunities and then you have to go and deliver on them yourself. Pody has done exactly that and that’s what we all want to do.”

Photo Credit Belfast Boxers.