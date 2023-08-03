‘This is my Time’ – Steed Woodhall Coming to Ruin McCrory’s Big Night

Steed Woodhall says he is more than at home in other people’s backyards and thus won’t be fazed at what the Feile throws at him tonight.

The English super-middleweight provides the opposition for Padraig McCrory on what is being built as a ‘special night’ for the West Belfast star, and is well aware there will be a Lion’s Den feel to the occasion.

However, the former underage amateur of note, points out he has gone behind enemy lines throughout his career and as a result isn’t concerned.

Indeed, the 29-year-old Brit, who has spent most of his pro fight life in America, claims it spurs him on.

“It’s an amazing opportunity,” he said when speaking to the Irish News.

“I’m very confident. I’ve boxed for over half my life. I’ve been in with current and former world champions and I feel this is my time now. This opportunity has come up and it’s been fair, I’ve had time to have a full training camp so there’ll be no excuses in this one.

“We’re fully aware that we’re going up against the hometown fighter but that’s something I’ve done my whole career. I’ve always been up against the crowds and the judges and I’ve been the away fighter from the off because I turned pro in America.

“Even recently I went to Poland and won so I’ve got the experience there and I thrive on it.”

As well as predicting a win, the Birmingham native forsees an entertaining fight. He thinks the fact both are desperate for victory means they will give their all to get it.

“It’s an important fight for both of our careers. It’s a great match-up and we both have to perform. I’m confident I can go over and win, absolutely.

“I’ve had a good training camp for this one – my last few fights have been short-notice. I had a week and-a-half for the last one but I’ve had a full camp of sparring for this. We’ve brought different guys in and I’ve had a chance to do all my conditioning, my running… So I’m just looking forward to bringing the best version of myself.

“I’m in the best shape of my life. I’ve trained incredibly hard for this – I’ve left no stone unturned and I’m sure Pody has done that as well. I think we’ll put on a brilliant performance for the fans.”