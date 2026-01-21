Experience Meets Emergence as Carroll Faces Murphy For IBO Strap

All smiles and full of energy at the top table, Jono Carroll was in flying form describing a sense of coming full circle as he prepares to fight for the IBO title against Colm Murphy, more than a decade on from his early days on the Dublin circuit.

Speaking at last Tuesday’s press conference in the Gibson Hotel ahead of his bout on the Dickens – Cacace undercard, the 33-year old explained why the opportunity to fight for a world title in Dublin carries such weight.

“This is a very big moment for me” Carroll said. “I fought here in 2014 and, it was my third professional fight, to go full circle and baome back and fight for a world title and to do it in my hometown is a beautiful moment.”

DUBLIN, IRELAND. JAN 13: Launch Press Conference for Jazza Dickens v Anthony Cacace at the Gibson Hotel, Dublin, Ireland on the 13th January 2026 ahead of their WBA World Super Featherweight Championship fight as part of Queensberry Promotions St Patricks Day Weekend boxing show scheduled in Dublin on the 14th March 2026. Credit: Queensberry/Leigh Dawney

Animated and reflective in true “King Kong” fashion, Carroll spoke passionately about why he was drawn back after a brief step away to build his own business outside of the ring.

Assessing the March matchup, Carroll drew on his own fighting history, suggesting he sees shades of himself in Colm “Posh Boy” Murphy’s rise through the ranks. At 15-0 in 2019, Carroll challenged Tevin Farmer for the IBF world super featherweight strap, ultimately falling short to the more seasoned champ’.

“When I fought Tevin Farmer I was 15-0 as well, I didn’t know how to lose… everything I was, he is now. I was tha young lion climbing to the top ” Carroll said. “I lost to a man with more experience than me, and this is going to be no different. Experience is a big thing in boxing.”

Quietly confident ahead of the biggest bout of his prosperous career, Murphy struck a measured and composed tone when on the mic, outlining the magnitude of the challenge ahead while expressing belief in his own journey.

“I’ve got a big road ahead of me… I’m fighting for the Commonwealth title on January 31str, then I’m penned in for March 14th. But we wouldn’t have put ourselves in this position if we didn’t believe we could overcome these challenges.”

The stoic 25-year-old pointed to the major obstacles he has already overcome outside the ring as a source of perspected.

“I’ve already climved mountains in my life overcoming dyslexia and dyspraxia” he said. “I started boxing late at 14. To be here now is a testament to my hard work, and I’m not going to falter.”

With the more experienced Carroll suggesting it would be his job to “teach him a lesson”, Murphy was unfazed, retorting that he’s been in similar circumstances before and passed the test.

“Throughout my career I’ve been put in with more experienced fighters, and thats usually when I’ve stepped up. I know I’ll rise to the occasion” said Murphy, with the response earning immediate prasie from Carroll, who closed the exchange with respect.