Pat Magee believes we are on course for possible Carl Frampton v Anthony Cacace world title fight

Pat Magee can see a scenario where Carl Frampton defends a WBO super featherweight world title against Anthony Cacace in Belfast.

The experienced manager points out ‘The Apache’s’ link up with Frank Warren, which was officially confirmed today, makes the all-Belfast world title fight a distinct possibility.

Magee suggests the 31-year-old will most likely make a voluntary defence of his recently won British super featherweight title on his Queensbury debut.

A fight with WBO#3 and former Declan Geraghty foe Archie Sharp seems the next logical step. Magee, who was behind the successful career of Brian Magee, suggest that fight would be easy to make, as both are Warren fighters – and is confident it could be a made as a world title eliminator.

That would mean the winner would be next in line for a WBO world title currently held by Jamel Herring.

Considering ‘Semper Fi’ could be dethroned by ‘The Jackal’ in Belfast on June 13, if things fall into place, Cacace could be mandatory for his former Cyclone Promotions stablemate.

“It’s quite feasible Anthony could fight Archie Sharp, that’s a natural fight. Frank has two fighters ranked at the weight, so it’s easy to make and it could also be made as an eliminator,” Magee explained when speaking to Irish-boxing.com.

“If it was an eliminator the winner would be next in line for the title. Frank Warren and Bob Arum are also two promoters who like to try to have both sides of a world title fight. They are working close together on the Herring Frampton fight, if Carl wins why not put him in with Cacace. It’s would be massive for the city and again it’s easy to make. Carl is a massive draw here and can sell stadiums so it makes business sense too.”

If Herring was to win Magee claims he also becomes an option for Cacace.

“Herring is coming to Belfast because he isn’t that big of a draw in America. It obviously makes more financial sense for him to come here. If he beats Carl there is a second fighter from Belfast ready to avenge the defeat and that would be another big fight.”

Frampton is one of Cacace’s biggest fans and has always championed ‘The Apache’s’ talent. They are also former promotional stable and gym mates and some would question whether or not they would want to fight.

Magee suggests the friendship could be temporarily parked for such a big fight.

“Every fighter needs to earn and living and this would be a big pay day for both. I can’t see why they wouldn’t fight?”

For Frampton and Cacace to meet a host of things have to fall into place, but the bottom line Magee argues, is Cacace has a good deal that will lead to a world title shot.

“Whatever way things work out Anthony has a six fight two year deal with Frank Warren. What I have been told is that if he keeps wining the path leads to a world title shot. Anthony is also ranked highly with the WBA and that’s a route he could take. ”