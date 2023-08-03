“Whoever!” – Focused Fearghus Quinn not looking ahead to Irish title fight ahead of Féile return

Fearghus Quinn [6(2)-0] won’t let green-tinted glasses obscure his vision going into a big Féile Fight bout tonight.

The BUI Celtic middleweight title winner is said to be closing in on a coveted Irish title shot. In fact, it was believed his team attempted to make a green strap clash for the Falls Park this coming Friday, only to agree to press pause on their champion of Ireland plans.

It’s understood Conlan Boxing were happy to allow Graham McCormack and Dominic Donegan to fight for the strap in September once the winner put the belt on the line against the 26-year-old in Belfast in December.

It’s not a scenario the entertaining Belleek southpaw wants to discuss at present preferring to focus on the task at hand.

“I’m only concentrating on the task at hand and Friday night,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

“I’ve put in a good camp and am confident of putting on a good performance.”

While he doesn’t want to get into Irish title specifics, the well-supported ‘Mighty Quinn’ has no problem admitting he wants to win a title that previously decorated the waist of Spike O’Sullivan, Luke Keeler, Anthony Fitzgerald, Eamonn O’Kane and the like.

“I’m not too sure what the situation is with who is fighting for it and that but the Irish title is one that I want to win and I’ll fight whoever they want me to fight for it.”

Rumour now suggests Quinn will fight for the strap on the undercard of recent world title challenger Michael Conlan’s ring return in Belfast in December.

“I know Jamie was trying to try and get me a title fight and hopefully that will come soon enough,” he comments.

“I’d love to win an Irish title on my way up the rankings and hope it can happen this year.”