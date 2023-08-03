“More Than Ready” Gerard Hughes eyes Rudy Farrell title win

Gerard Hughes said he will be even more equipped to defeat Ruadhan Farrell and claim his first career title if they meet later this year.

The super bantamweights looked dead-set to clash on this weekend’s Feile after moves were made to make Hughes title-eligible last time out.

A deal had then been agreed in principle for a big all-Belfast summer showdown, only for the fight to fall through – the proposed BUI Celtic title fight was postponed after Farrell took time out to enjoy becoming a father for the first time.

The Padraig McCrory-managed, Hughes isn’t too put out as he still gets to fight on the massive card and believes another solid night’s work can only help him ahead of a potential December meeting with the former BUI Celtic featherweight title challenger.

“I was told before my last one that there was a fight with him lined up so I changed my last fight to a six-rounder. Then a week later I was told he was unable to fight as he had a child, which is understandable,” he explains when talking to Irish-boxing.com.

“I wasn’t really bothered about it because I was still getting the chance to fight on a great card. And as long as I keep winning and focus on myself all them fights will come.”

Explaining where things stand with what has developed into an intriguing potential title fight, Hughes said: “There’s talk of it in the SSE in December. I was ready for it for August 4th, so I’ll be more than ready then. I might even look to get another one in before December.”

First up, the Ballycastle 25-year-old has a Féile fight to look forward to and a show to put on.

“You’re always looking to put on a show, especially on such a big card! But then again win is all that matters, as there are bigger fights in the pipeline.”

Photo Credit Belfast Boxers.