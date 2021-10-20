Dillian Whyte Becomes Dublin Heavyweight Thomas Carty’s Manager

Heavyweight contender Dillian Whyte has gone from Thomas Carty [1-0] sparring partner to mentor – and will help guide the career of the Dublin big man.

Irish-boxing.com can reveal the Dublin heavy has signed a managerial contract with the man next in line for Tyson Fury and the WBC heavyweight world title.

Carty was initially managerially aligned to Pascal Collins, but the experienced coach was happy to allow the link up, noting it will be beneficial to the prospect’s career.

Despite being an active heavy ‘The Body Snatcher’ has acquired a stable of fighters and has worked well with the likes of Allen ‘The Savage’ Babic, Chris Kongo and Richard Riakporhe.

Carty is the latest to join the list and has already benefited from Team Whyte’s links to Matchroom by securing a DAZN October 20 date and a slot on an Eddie Hearn promoted card his new mentor was meant to top.

Celtic Warrior Gym boss, Pascal Collins revealed Carty impressed when out sparring Whyte in Portugal to the point where they wanted to team up with.

“While he was out in camp he said ‘these guys like me and they’re interested in doing something. I spoke with the management team, Whyte’s management team and they said they’d like to manage Thomas,” Collins said before revealing he wasn’t going to stand in the way.

“I was like ‘ye sure’. I’m not gonna’ hold Thomas back l encouraged it.”

“My goal in life is to train world champions, to get fighters to be the best they can be. So I’m not gonna be throwing a spanner in the works or do anything that would prevent them from getting all these opportunities.”

More rounds tonight with the champ. Grateful to be soaking it all up learning in camp with @DillianWhyte 📈🐺 pic.twitter.com/1Ly2wnm7WS — Thomas Carty 🇮🇪 (@thomas_carty) September 24, 2021

Collins also revealed Matchroom’s Eddie Hearn and Frank Smith also enquired about the Dublin heavyweight although he has only teamed up with Whyte at present.

“I spoke with Eddie Hearn and Frank Smith in Italy and they were asking about this kid Thomas Cathy,” he adds before stating he will still train the southpaw.

“So what we’ve done is myself and Thomas have agreed now I’m his trainer. I was a trainer manager but I’ve allowed Thomas to leave his management contact so he can take this opportunity.”

The Jamaican-born Brixton, Whyte told Irish-boxing.com of his Irish heritage before he fought in Belfast on a Carl Frampton undercard back in 2015.

He also paid tribute to his Irish roots when he claimed the British title by defeating Ian Lewison and has in the past stated he would like to gain Irish citizenship and a desire to one day fight in Dublin.

Whyte’s grandfather Patrick hailed from Cork before relocating to the Caribbean via Dublin.

“My Grandad is half Irish and it is something that I am proud of. I have always been screaming and shouting it from the top of the roof because I am proud of it,” Whyte told Sky Sports.

“I would love to fight over in Dublin one day before I finish my career.