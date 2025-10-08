Daniel O’Sullivan Backs Experience and Grit to Deliver Irish Title Victory

Daniel O’Sullivan admits that his upcoming Irish title fight with Dean Walsh is a step in his career—but he’s quick to point out it’s a big step for Walsh too.

The Dublin and Wexford light middleweights meet for the Irish title on the New Dawn bill at the National Stadium this Friday.

‘Daniel San’ goes into the clash as a two-weight BUI Celtic champion and with domestic experience in his locker, while the fight represents Walsh’s all-Irish debut.

Walsh does come armed with a standout amateur pedigree, having enjoyed Elite success nationally and internationally – and with that in mind, his New Dawn rival admits he represents a step up.

Although the Paschal Collin’s trained Dubliner points out his Irish title opponent is in a similar boat.

“Most definitely [he is a step up],” O’Sullivan said of his opponent when speaking to Irish-boxing.com.

“Dean is a really good fighter and has a ton of experience in the amateurs. I know he is going to be the most technically sound fighter I’ve been in with so far, but this is also a big step up for him in the pro game,” he continues before suggesting his experience in domestics could help on JB Promotions’ promoted fight night.

“I feel like it could be an advantage because I know those different kinds of nerves you get when it’s an all-Irish fight, and it’s all about how you control them on the big occasion. I have that experience twice now,” he said.

The Celtic Warrior Gym boxer has proven a welcome addition to the paid ranks not just because of his interesting back story but also his entertaining style and willingness to take fights.

He believes that, that crowd-pleasing, aggressive approach will win him the fight, but the former coach notes he will have to show he is capable of the more refined.

“I know he is going to be very sharp and good the first few rounds, and I will have to show a bit more of my boxing ability than I have had to in previous fights, but I feel my work rate and grit is what is going to take over in the second half of the fight, and I’ll have the Irish title around my waist in the end,” he said.

Predicting an Irish title victory and doing so after just six fights is something the 30-year-old would never have imagined doing. Although he does note it’s reward for his approach.

“Winning the Irish title is something I could have only dreamed of a few years ago. I would have never thought I’d be good enough to win it, but now I know this will open doors for me to kick onto even bigger things in boxing,” he said.

“I think being six fights in, I’ve moved along nicely and stepped up in every fight like I wanted to. I started late enough, so I don’t have time to just pad my record, and I don’t want to because I want to be challenged each time I step into the ring,” he explained.