Four Irish Boxers Fight for European Silver on Wednesday
Four team Irish boxers fight for European U19 final berths in the Czech Republic on Wednesday.
Sean McCusker secured silver on Tuesday and Kayleigh Byrne, Grace Conway, Nessa Tabachuk and John Donoghue will look to follow in his footsteps on a busy second semi final day.
Team Co-Captain, 51kg Kayleigh Byrne, is up first. The Gorey BC boxer boxes in Bout 2 of the Afternoon Session against England’s Ruby White – the 2024 World and European Youth champion, and 2023 European champ.
In the Evening Session, featherweight Conway contests against Elise Mirela Cojocaru of Romania for a place in the final; that’s Bout 2.
In Bout 4, 75kg Tabachuk makes her tournament debut against Italy’s Miriam di Savino – while 2023 World and 2024 European Junior Champ, Donoghue, takes on Greece’s Emmanouil Fotiadis in Bout 5.
The schedule, in full, is here. All finals will be boxed on Thursday, October 9th.
The tournament is being live-streamed by the Czech Boxing Federation on its YouTube channel HERE. Links, per ring and session, will become available on the day of boxing
Team Ireland
48kg Chloe Cox, Setanta BC, Co. Kildare
50kg Kurt Kinsella, Monkstown BC Dublin
51kg Kayleigh Byrne, Gorey BC, Co. Wexford
55kg Michael Reilly. St. Paul’s BC, Co. Waterford
57kg Grace Conway, Tredagh BC, Co. Louth
60kg Sean McCusker, Dealgan BC, Co. Louth
65kg John Donoghue, Olympic BC, Co. Westmeath
70kg Katelyn Butler, St. Colman’s BC Co. Cork
70kg Patrick Kelly, St. Abban’s/Kilmyshall BC Co. Wexford
75kg Nessa Tabachuk, Celtic Eagles BC, Co. Galway
75kg Jason Whelan, Dublin Docklands BC
85kg Chulainn McDonnell, Whitechurch BC, Dublin
90kg Shay O’Dowd, Swords BC Dublin
Support staff:
Team Manager: Jennifer O’Sullivan, Sliabh Luachra BC, Kerry
Coaches: Liam Cunningham, Saints ABC, Belfast; Ralph McKay, St. Paul’s BC, Belfast; Aoife Hennigan. Swinford BC, Co. Mayo; Garry Keogh, Marble City BC, Co. Kilkenny