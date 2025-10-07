Four Irish Boxers Fight for European Silver on Wednesday

Four team Irish boxers fight for European U19 final berths in the Czech Republic on Wednesday.

Sean McCusker secured silver on Tuesday and Kayleigh Byrne, Grace Conway, Nessa Tabachuk and John Donoghue will look to follow in his footsteps on a busy second semi final day.

Team Co-Captain, 51kg Kayleigh Byrne, is up first. The Gorey BC boxer boxes in Bout 2 of the Afternoon Session against England’s Ruby White – the 2024 World and European Youth champion, and 2023 European champ.

In the Evening Session, featherweight Conway contests against Elise Mirela Cojocaru of Romania for a place in the final; that’s Bout 2.

In Bout 4, 75kg Tabachuk makes her tournament debut against Italy’s Miriam di Savino – while 2023 World and 2024 European Junior Champ, Donoghue, takes on Greece’s Emmanouil Fotiadis in Bout 5.

The schedule, in full, is here. All finals will be boxed on Thursday, October 9th.

The tournament is being live-streamed by the Czech Boxing Federation on its YouTube channel HERE. Links, per ring and session, will become available on the day of boxing

Team Ireland

48kg Chloe Cox, Setanta BC, Co. Kildare

50kg Kurt Kinsella, Monkstown BC Dublin

51kg Kayleigh Byrne, Gorey BC, Co. Wexford

55kg Michael Reilly. St. Paul’s BC, Co. Waterford

57kg Grace Conway, Tredagh BC, Co. Louth

60kg Sean McCusker, Dealgan BC, Co. Louth

65kg John Donoghue, Olympic BC, Co. Westmeath

70kg Katelyn Butler, St. Colman’s BC Co. Cork

70kg Patrick Kelly, St. Abban’s/Kilmyshall BC Co. Wexford

75kg Nessa Tabachuk, Celtic Eagles BC, Co. Galway

75kg Jason Whelan, Dublin Docklands BC

85kg Chulainn McDonnell, Whitechurch BC, Dublin

90kg Shay O’Dowd, Swords BC Dublin

Support staff:

Team Manager: Jennifer O’Sullivan, Sliabh Luachra BC, Kerry

Coaches: Liam Cunningham, Saints ABC, Belfast; Ralph McKay, St. Paul’s BC, Belfast; Aoife Hennigan. Swinford BC, Co. Mayo; Garry Keogh, Marble City BC, Co. Kilkenny