Feargal McCrory Demands Clarity as Josh Warrington Puts His ‘Career on Hold’

Feargal McCrory has accused Josh Warrington of putting his career on ‘hold’ – and called for the Brit to make a move or step aside.

The Tyrone favourite says he agreed to fight the former world champion over a month ago.

Indeed, the former world title challenger says he was mid-preparation for a huge clash with the Leeds native, and expected to share the ring with him this Autumn.

However, McCrory says there has been radio silence of late and has publicly demanded clarity.

“My career is on hold, my life is on hold,” McCrory said in a video posted to social media. “I agreed to fight you over five weeks ago. I’m in America preparing for a fight that’s meant to happen in eight weeks. All I’m hearing now is that it seems unlikely. Why does it seem unlikely? You’re either fighting or you’re not.”

The 17-1 fighter, who scored a win over Keenan Carbajal in March, took aim directly at Warrington, insisting that the former two-time world champion either confirm the fight or let him move forward.

“What’s going on? Josh Warrington, where are you?” McCrory added. “All the preparation for this fight, and we still don’t know what’s happening. It’s either on or it’s not. Let’s get it sorted, Matchroom—we can’t keep waiting.”

While McCrory waits for an answer, Warrington appears more focused on securing a fight with Leigh Wood and has been linked to Michael Conlan.

‘Fearless’ hinted that a fight with the Nottingham native would be the easier option and thus claimed he understands why he’d go that route.

“Even with your video calling out Leigh Wood, I get it—if I were you, I’d much rather fight him than me. But let’s get this sorted,” McCrory said.

Speaking online today Eddie Hearn claimed Warrington, who shared the ring with Anthony Cacace, Carl Frampton, Patrick Hyland and Martin Lindsay, is lining up a big fight for January.