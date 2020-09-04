The COVID-19 Club Resilience Funding is part of a programme from the Government of Ireland, implemented through Sport Ireland and National Governing Bodies to support the sports sector during the COVID-19 pandemic. This scheme is designed to support Sports Clubs who find themselves in need of assistance to avoid closing. Applications must be completed and submitted prior to the 7th September 2020. Submission of applications is done via survey link below, ensure you have clicked submit at the end of the application. Funding applications are submitted to Sport Ireland by September 14th and funding is expected to be distributed by October 2020.

This grant would cover costs associated with reopening of clubs. The club grant scheme is designed and intended to support return to sporting activities only. These funds are not aimed to replace lost income from ancillary activities such as hospitality, sub-letting facilities or other non-sporting commercial activity.

This scheme does not apply to clubs in NI however, other schemes are available in NI for our clubs and if you are unsure you can contact the IABA office in House of Sport 0044 28 9038 1222

The scheme will be based on identified needs. Sport Ireland and the IABA will work together to ensure that the investment is distributed fairly.

We collect the personal data in the application for one or more specific purposes, based on public authority to our statutory duties.

The purposes and reasons for processing your personal data are detailed below:

• Identifying and evaluating clubs that apply for funding

• Organisation overview and governance

• Conducting compliance checks

• Recording and communicating the activities of our organisation and other organisations to stakeholders

• Facilitating future contact with relevant stakeholders

• In order to comply with a legal obligation

We do not share or disclose any of your personal information without your consent, other than for the purposes specified or where there is a legal requirement. The minimum amount of personal information is shared with Sport Ireland.

The information above should be read in conjunction with the privacy statement on the IABA website http://iaba.ie/club-zone/data-protection-gdpr/privacy-statement-iaba/

Club Resilience Fund Application: https://kwiksurveys.com/s/JuHt5WIC