Stevie ‘The Hitman’ McKenna plotting knockout TV performance

The knockout streak will come to end, but not just yet warns Stevie McKenna [4(4)-0].

The Monaghan prospect has stopped all four of his pro foes to date, three in the first round and one in the second.

The seek and destroy merchant knows inside the distance wins won’t always be achievable and notes he will have to show the other side to his game one day – but no tomorrow.

The 23-year-old fights in front of the camera’s tomorrow and at an friendly time for Irish fight fans tomorrow and he is out to impress.

McKenna takes on Gary Maguire [1(0)-16(3)] on the undercard of undercard of Alex Dilmaghani’s European super-featherweight title challenge against champion Samir Ziani on Channel 5 – and plans to put on a show for the camera.

“It’s really exciting to be fighting on Channel 5,” he told Irish-boxing.com.

“This is a opportunity for my fans from the UK and Ireland to see me fight. I am going to make the most of this opportunity!

“The USA is a great location to train and fight in and with the time difference it is sometimes difficult for the people back home to see me fight live. This is a opportunity for the fight fans to see me fight live back here.”

Considering the fact McKenna hasn’t gone past the second round in his young pro career, the window of opportunity to catch the Freddie Roach trained fighter in action may be small, particularly as he fifth stoppage on his mind.

️”I hope the TV exposure will let everyone see how exciting a fighter I am. I always like to go for the knock out and entertain the fans so my fighting style should make for good TV.

“My opponent is a seasoned fighter with plenty of experience. He should bring the best out in me on the night. I have trained really hard for this fight and as always will be looking for the KO.”

The knockouts and a recent beef with Ryan Garcia have played their part in McKenna catching up on his Golden Boy promoted brother Aaron McKenna profile wise.

There would be a concern ‘The Hitman’ may get big shot hungry or focused, but the Freddie Roach trained light welter is aware he needs more if he is to reach the top.

He told Irish-boxing.com he has more strings to his bow.

“So far the Knock outs have been good for my confidence and its good to know that I carry some power. There will come a time when I will go the distance, but I am also confident that my boxing skills can outpoint the top fighters out there. I also have a high level of endurance which allows me to compete at a very high work rate if needed.”

The Commonwealth Youth Gold and European Youth silver medal is managed by Sheer Sports, but promotionaly free and in that regard would be open to appearing on future Hennessey card.

“My management team Sheer sports made the fight happen with Hennessey Promotions. We also have a very good relationship with Mick Hennessey and his son Michael from our Amateur boxing days.

“Hennessey promotions are a great team. I’m hoping that I can be a regular on there fight cards. I would like to thank them for giving me this opportunity.”