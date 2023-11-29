Steve Collins thanks Katie Taylor for bringing ‘the love’ back to Dublin

Steve Collins thanked his fellow Irish boxing legend Katie Taylor for bringing ‘the love’ back to Dublin on Saturday.

The former two-weight world champion says the Brays fighter’s sensational win over Chantelle Cameron at the 3Arena inspired an outpouring of love and support the Irish capital needed.

Dublin had endured a tough few days during fight week with the horrifically sad stabbing incident and the riots that followed. ‘The Celtic Warrior’, who watched the fight ringside with none other than Michael Flatley, was delighted with the result but rejoiced more in the positive vibes she brought back to his home city.

“She is an absolute legend,” Collins told the BBC. “As a Dubliner, I can’t thank her enough for what she did for the City tonight. What we went through in the last couple of days was horrific and she has done something positive and brought the love and the life back to a great City.”

Lord of the Dance, Flatley was also full of praise for Ireland’s first-ever two-weight undisputed world champion and heralding her as a Lord of the Ring.

“We are proud of her and we love her,” he beamed.

“She has done more for boxing than 10 men and I don’t mind saying that. It’s time her name goes into the history books with her name up at the top.”